'I am walking again,' says Orangeburg mother paralyzed by bullets

A 23-year-old Orangeburg mother of four always wanted to be a motivational speaker.

Sierra White said that was her goal, even before she was shot three times outside of a Graham Street residence on Feb. 25, 2020.

A year-and-a-half later, White said she’s come a long way and will always have reminders of the shooting that caused her to be immediately paralyzed.

“But I never claimed it because I knew I would have walked again,” she said, “and I am walking again. I’m getting better day by day.”

White said she had just gotten to the Graham Street residence from a nearby gas station and was preparing to work her shift at Husqvarna when she was shot.

Other people were outside of the residence when the shooting erupted.

“Time went by and the next thing you know, I just heard a shot,” she said.

“I didn’t think to look back because I didn’t see a car. I knew nobody around me was shooting just to be shooting,” she said.

“By the time I heard the second shot, I jumped up and the next thing you know, I was falling right back down to where I jumped up from,” she said.