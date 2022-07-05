 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

I-26 westbound lanes blocked near Orangeburg

  • 0
I-26
SCDOT

Both westbound lanes of Interstate 26 are blocked near Orangeburg following a multi-vehicle collision, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The collision is near mile marker 143, going toward Columbia.

Mile marker 143 is between U.S. Highway 601 and the overpassing bridge of Waterspring Road.

Tidwell said to expect delays. The S.C. Department of Public Safety incident CAD says injuries have been reported.

The collision occurred at 12:55 p.m.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Farm animals rescued from torrential floods in Sydney

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News