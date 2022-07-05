I-26 westbound lanes blocked near Orangeburg

Both westbound lanes of Interstate 26 are blocked near Orangeburg following a multi-vehicle collision, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell of the S.C. Highway Patrol.
The collision is near mile marker 143, going toward Columbia.
Mile marker 143 is between U.S. Highway 601 and the overpassing bridge of Waterspring Road.
Tidwell said to expect delays. The S.C. Department of Public Safety incident CAD says injuries have been reported.
The collision occurred at 12:55 p.m.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD