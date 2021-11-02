I-26 crash victim identified; tractor-trailer sought

A 36-year-old Mt. Holly, N.C. man died from injuries he sustained after being ejected from a motorcycle on Monday afternoon.
Calhoun County Coroner Donnie Porth identified the motorcyclist as Chase Newberry.
Porth said Newberry died as a result of multiple blunt force trauma at Prisma Health Richland in Columbia.
Newberry was operating a 2012 Suzuki motorcycle around 4:05 p.m. in the left lane of Interstate 26 west near mile marker 139.
A tractor-trailer in the right lane “shifted to the left lane which caused the rider of the motorcycle to run off the road,” said Cpl. Matt Southern of the S.C. Highway Patrol. Newberry was not wearing a helmet.
Southern said the tractor-trailer and the motorcyclist didn’t make physical contact, however, investigators are attempting to locate the tractor-trailer and its driver.
Newberry was the second person to die on Calhoun County roads in a two-day period.
Just before 8 p.m. Sunday, a pedestrian died after being struck by a sedan.
Porth identified the pedestrian as 65-year-old Vernard Duckson of Swansea.
The collision occurred on Caldon Road, near Gardners Farm Road, a when a southbound 2007 Hyundai sedan allegedly struck Duckson.
The driver of the sedan wasn’t injured.
Both incidents remain under investigation.
There have been 922 highway fatalities statewide this year, compared to 897 during the same time period last year.
In Calhoun County, seven people have died on highways, compared to four there during the same time last year.
Two people have died on highways in Bamberg County this year. That’s one less than last year during the same time period.
Highway collisions have claimed 42 lives in Orangeburg County this year and 30 during the same time last year.
If anyone has information on Monday’s crash on I-26 in Calhoun County, they are asked to call 800-768-1507 or 843-953-6000.
