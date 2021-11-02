I-26 crash victim identified; tractor-trailer sought

A 36-year-old Mt. Holly, N.C. man died from injuries he sustained after being ejected from a motorcycle on Monday afternoon.

Calhoun County Coroner Donnie Porth identified the motorcyclist as Chase Newberry.

Porth said Newberry died as a result of multiple blunt force trauma at Prisma Health Richland in Columbia.

Newberry was operating a 2012 Suzuki motorcycle around 4:05 p.m. in the left lane of Interstate 26 west near mile marker 139.

A tractor-trailer in the right lane “shifted to the left lane which caused the rider of the motorcycle to run off the road,” said Cpl. Matt Southern of the S.C. Highway Patrol. Newberry was not wearing a helmet.

Southern said the tractor-trailer and the motorcyclist didn’t make physical contact, however, investigators are attempting to locate the tractor-trailer and its driver.

Newberry was the second person to die on Calhoun County roads in a two-day period.

Just before 8 p.m. Sunday, a pedestrian died after being struck by a sedan.

Porth identified the pedestrian as 65-year-old Vernard Duckson of Swansea.