Husband, wife accused of burglary in Orangeburg; warrants claim child sat in truck during theft

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A husband and wife are accused of breaking into storage units while their juvenile daughter sat in their truck.

Charles Keith Headden Jr., 44, and Amanda Diane Headden, 39, of 414 Oasis Lane, St. Matthews are each facing one count of third-degree burglary and unlawful conduct toward a child.

The incident took place on Aug. 12 at Airport Storage, located at 1525 Airport Road in Orangeburg, according to an ODPS report.

When the owner arrived at the business at 8 a.m., she allegedly saw a man and a woman taking items out of storage units.

The owner photographed and videoed the man and woman.

She confronted the pair. When she did, a child in the truck became upset and said she didn’t want her daddy to go to jail, the report said. The report did not provide the child’s age.

The couple removed the items from the truck and returned them to the business owner, the report states.

The owner claims the woman told her that she believed the property was abandoned and they’d been coming to the site for three days to haul off items.

Officers announced last week they were looking for the couple. They turned themselves in to law enforcement on Friday afternoon.

Orangeburg Municipal Judge Chasity Avinger set a $50,000 bond each on the husband and wife.

If they are convicted, each faces up to 10 years in prison and a court-imposed fine.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Someone stole a gun, a gold necklace with pendant and $5 in cash from a 2016 gray Nissan Sentra parked near a Clark Road residence in Neeses.

The theft was reported on Tuesday.

The owner left his car parked there while attending a house party. He thought his friend locked the car.

The value of the stolen items is $883.

In other reports:

• A catalytic converter was stolen from a 2012 Ford Econoline bus at Family Health Centers, located at 3310 Magnolia Street in Orangeburg.

The theft was reported on Tuesday.

The catalytic converter is valued at $1,000.

• Someone stole the catalytic converter from a 2013 silver Cadillac Escapade parked at Simmons Funeral Home, located at 2868 Columbia Road in Orangeburg.

The theft was reported on Tuesday and recorded on video surveillance cameras.

The value of the catalytic converter is $2,000.