Human remains found near Eutawville

EUTAWVILLE – Investigators are working to determine how a set of human skeletal remains ended up in a wooded area off of Nelson Ferry Road, near Rocks Pond Road, about six miles east of Eutawville.

On Thursday, a man called the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office after he discovered the skeletal remains during his lunch break, according to an incident report.

The man told deputies that he was riding down the dirt road eating his lunch when he went into a secluded area of the woods to urinate, the report states.

While in the wooded area, he discovered the skeletal remains.

He left the site, returned to where he’d been working with his brother and asked him to look at what he’d discovered.

After the brother arrived at the site, they called authorities at 12:19 p.m., the report states.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Richard Walker said the agency is waiting on the findings of an autopsy to determine what led to the person’s death.

The Thursday discovery wasn’t the first time for a motorist to discover human remains in the area of Nelson Ferry Road, an historic road that crosses through multiple counties and predates the American Revolution.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}