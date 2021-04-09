Human remains found near Eutawville

EUTAWVILLE – Investigators are working to determine how a set of human skeletal remains ended up in a wooded area off of Nelson Ferry Road, near Rocks Pond Road, about six miles east of Eutawville.
On Thursday, a man called the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office after he discovered the skeletal remains during his lunch break, according to an incident report.
The man told deputies that he was riding down the dirt road eating his lunch when he went into a secluded area of the woods to urinate, the report states.
While in the wooded area, he discovered the skeletal remains.
He left the site, returned to where he’d been working with his brother and asked him to look at what he’d discovered.
After the brother arrived at the site, they called authorities at 12:19 p.m., the report states.
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Richard Walker said the agency is waiting on the findings of an autopsy to determine what led to the person’s death.
The Thursday discovery wasn’t the first time for a motorist to discover human remains in the area of Nelson Ferry Road, an historic road that crosses through multiple counties and predates the American Revolution.
In an unrelated case, on March 31, 2003 around 6:30 a.m., a passing motorist called deputies after coming across a man’s body. The man’s body had been shot multiple times.
The man temporarily remained a “John Doe” until a forensic team took an imprint of the man’s entire hand and analyzed the print through the S.C. Law Enforcement Division’s Automated Fingerprint Identification System, often called AFIS.
Investigators were able to determine the man’s identification as Thomas A. Law of Cross in Berkeley County who was shot multiple times on his birthday. He’d turned 24.
Furthermore, investigators located the man’s vehicle at a residence in Vance.
As a result of those findings and cooperation from witnesses, investigators charged Erick Jarrod Gadson, of Old Number Six Highway, Eutawville, with murder in Law’s death. Gadson was 19 at the time.
In late March 2005, Gadson pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.
Circuit Judge James R. Barber III sentenced Gadson to 25 years in prison.
According to S.C. Department of Corrections inmate records online, Gadson’s projected release date is June 27, 2024.
The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released any information about Thursday’s discovery of human skeletal remains.
Contact the writer:mbrown@timesanddemocrat.comor 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.