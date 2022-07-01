Horses removed from Holly Hill property

Five horses were taken from a Holly Hill property on Tuesday following a request for a wellness check, according to Orangeburg County Animal Control Assistant Manager Margaret Girardeau.

The property owner was present and cooperated, Girardeau said. The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office assisted in executing the search warrant.

Girardeau alleged the horses’ enclosure was filled with animal excrement and no visible access to water.

“Due to the overall body conditions and concerns for their well-being in the present conditions” five horses were removed, Girardeau said.

ARK Veterinary Services examined the horses.

“All require medication and treatment to get back on the right track again,” Girardeau said.

The Holly Hill case remains under investigation and charges have not been filed.

Additional assistance in the Holly Hill case was provided by Orangeburg County Risk Services Division Director Todd Williams, Trey Avinger of the Orangeburg County Office of Emergency Services, Orangeburg County Fire Services Director Teddy Wolfe and his wife, April Wolfe.

To report any suspected cases of animal abuse or concerns, call 803-534-0045.

