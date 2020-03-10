Honda stolen from Orangeburg home

Orangeburg

Department

of Public Safety

An Orangeburg woman’s vehicle was stolen on Monday morning, according to an ODPS incident report.

The theft occurred after the Douglas MacArthur Street woman’s fiance went outside and started her 2018 black Honda Civic.

The key was in the ignition and the doors were unlocked, the report said.

Her fiance told police that he heard the engine rev louder at 7:04 a.m. and when he went outside, he saw the vehicle turn left onto Murray Road.

He attempted to follow it, but wasn’t able to keep up, the report states.

The vehicle is valued at $15,000. The woman’s driver’s license and a blue tote bag were inside the Honda.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

