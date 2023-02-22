Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

Multiple homes and vehicles were damaged by gunfire on Sunday afternoon in a mobile home park on Craven Lane, according to an incident report.

The incident happened around 2:30 p.m.

One Craven Lane resident told officers that she got down on the floor after hearing gunfire outside of her home.

A bullet shattered a window of her Dodge Caravan.

Other residents on Moseley Street, Craven Lane and Duncan Street reported their homes and vehicles were damaged during the incident.

No one was physically injured.

A responding detective saw teenage male walking from a Craven Lane home.

The detective claims the male was wearing a glove on his hand so he stopped to speak to him.

The detective also patted the male and allegedly discovered a gun tucked in male’s waistband.

Officers also spoke with other juveniles at a Craven Lane home. The juveniles claimed that occupants of a black Chevrolet Malibu had been shooting at them.

ODPS redacted several paragraphs from the incident report.

In other reports:

• Someone stole a U-Haul auto transport trailer from City Electric, located at 645 Broughton Street.

The theft was reported on Sunday.

The trailer is valued at $15,000.

• A concession stand was stolen from the front yard of a Bennett Street home. It was reported stolen on Monday.

The white concession stand says, “Italian Ice A&C Kool Spot.” It contains a cooler.

It is valued at $12,500.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Bullets struck a home on Joe Paul Drive in Cordova around 11:15 p.m. Monday.

The occupants were in the opposite side of the home and weren’t physically injured.