Orangeburg Department of Public Safety
Multiple homes and vehicles were damaged by gunfire on Sunday afternoon in a mobile home park on Craven Lane, according to an incident report.
The incident happened around 2:30 p.m.
One Craven Lane resident told officers that she got down on the floor after hearing gunfire outside of her home.
A bullet shattered a window of her Dodge Caravan.
Other residents on Moseley Street, Craven Lane and Duncan Street reported their homes and vehicles were damaged during the incident.
No one was physically injured.
A responding detective saw teenage male walking from a Craven Lane home.
The detective claims the male was wearing a glove on his hand so he stopped to speak to him.
The detective also patted the male and allegedly discovered a gun tucked in male’s waistband.
Officers also spoke with other juveniles at a Craven Lane home. The juveniles claimed that occupants of a black Chevrolet Malibu had been shooting at them.
ODPS redacted several paragraphs from the incident report.
In other reports:
• Someone stole a U-Haul auto transport trailer from City Electric, located at 645 Broughton Street.
The theft was reported on Sunday.
The trailer is valued at $15,000.
• A concession stand was stolen from the front yard of a Bennett Street home. It was reported stolen on Monday.
The white concession stand says, “Italian Ice A&C Kool Spot.” It contains a cooler.
It is valued at $12,500.
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
Bullets struck a home on Joe Paul Drive in Cordova around 11:15 p.m. Monday.
The occupants were in the opposite side of the home and weren’t physically injured.
