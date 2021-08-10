Home, vehicle damaged by gunfire in Orangeburg

The burglary task force is investigating the burglary. The items are valued at $1,100.

Someone stole a black, wood-floored tandem-axle trailer measuring 20 feet by 82 inches from a location on Kangaroo Court in Bowman on Saturday.

The trailer also has drop-down ramps.

The value of the trailer is $3,999.

A Rigby Road man in Branchville reported that he found out someone wrecked his 2005 tan Chevrolet Silverado 2500, but wasn’t sure when anyone stole it.

He reported the theft on Saturday.

The truck was valued at $10,000 before someone stole it.

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

Someone removed catalytic converters from several vehicles parked at 550 Seaboard St., the location of the City of Orangeburg Parks and Recreation Department.

The department’s supervisor reported the theft on Monday morning after they started the engines on the vehicles and heard a thumping noise.

He told officers that the vehicles were intact at the close of business on Friday.

The value of the stolen catalytic converters is $5,000.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

