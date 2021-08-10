Home, vehicle damaged by gunfire in Orangeburg

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
Bullets damaged a vehicle and an occupied house on Maxwell Street in Orangeburg in the early morning hours on Saturday.
The three occupants of the home were uninjured.
A female occupant called just before 2 a.m. after she heard gunshots.
She noticed that bullets struck the front door and damaged her vehicle.
Deputies collected five shell casings on the opposite side of the road and one projectile in the wall in the left side of the home.
They also collected a projectile and a black ski mask near a tree.
The case remains under investigation.
In other reports:
- Someone stole a 2012 purple Nissan Maxima sedan from a Kinsey Court yard in Cordova on Saturday.
The vehicle was locked, according to the owner.
It is valued at $4,000.
- The following items were stolen from a secured shed on Koller Road in Orangeburg: a Champion generator, three weed cutters and a 32-inch Phillips flat-screen television.
The owner reported the theft on Saturday.
The burglary task force is investigating the burglary. The items are valued at $1,100.
- Someone stole a black, wood-floored tandem-axle trailer measuring 20 feet by 82 inches from a location on Kangaroo Court in Bowman on Saturday.
The trailer also has drop-down ramps.
The value of the trailer is $3,999.
- A Rigby Road man in Branchville reported that he found out someone wrecked his 2005 tan Chevrolet Silverado 2500, but wasn’t sure when anyone stole it.
He reported the theft on Saturday.
The truck was valued at $10,000 before someone stole it.
Orangeburg Department of Public Safety
Someone removed catalytic converters from several vehicles parked at 550 Seaboard St., the location of the City of Orangeburg Parks and Recreation Department.
The department’s supervisor reported the theft on Monday morning after they started the engines on the vehicles and heard a thumping noise.
He told officers that the vehicles were intact at the close of business on Friday.
The value of the stolen catalytic converters is $5,000.
