Home, two vehicles burn in Orangeburg area

Here are some tips about filing an insurance claim, cleaning up damaged property and rebuilding after a fire.

Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office

An Orangeburg man's Stitchen Lane residence and two vehicles were destroyed in a Thursday afternoon fire.

The man called law enforcement around 2:39 p.m. and said he received a call that his house was on fire and that two vehicles at the house were also on fire, according to an incident report.

The man believes the fire was intentionally set.

The total damage was estimated at $123,000. The house was valued at $100,000, a 2011 Hyundai Sonata was valued at $18,000 and a 2002 Escalade was valued at $5,000.

In a separate report, an Orangeburg woman reported someone stole her truck and then broke into her Limestone Road shed and stole a Mongoose mountain bike on Wednesday.

The woman said someone also stole her 5-foot by 10-foot utility trailer that was burnt and had bad tires on it.

