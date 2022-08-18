Home shot in Holly Hill

Holly Hill Police Department

Someone fired dozens of rounds outside a Warren Street home just after 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, according to a police incident report.

Several bullets struck the home.

A man and two children – ages 12 and 14 – were in the living room and when they heard gunfire.

They laid on the floor until the gunfire ended. They were not physically injured.

Witnesses reported seeing a gray Honda leave the scene and turn right onto Hesseman Avenue.

Officers collected 38 shell casings from the road in front of the house.

Assistance was provided by the Santee Police Department and Eutawville Police Department.

Holly Hill Police Chief Josh Detter said the incident remains under investigation.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A man reported that a hitchhiker stole his vehicle in Cordova.

The incident began when a woman stopped him on Cannon Bridge Road and asked for a ride to the store on Wednesday.

They arrived at Young’s convenience store, 1041 Cannon Bridge Road, just after 4 p.m.

The man got out of the driver’s seat of his 2011 Buick Enclave. He said the passenger then jumped into the driver’s seat and took off.

The man attempted to chase his SUV.

According to the incident report, he provided a deputy with the name of his passenger.

Dispatch radioed to deputies that someone with that same name has been accused of taking at least three vehicles in the past few weeks, the report states.

The incident was recorded by surveillance cameras.

The value of the Enclave is $7,500.

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

Someone stole catalytic converters from seven Chevrolet Silverado pickup trucks parked at New Image Landscaping, located at 1380 Sims Street. The theft was reported Wednesday.

The total cost of replacing the catalytic converters is $15,000.

In an unrelated report, firefighters responded to The Times and Democrat office, located at 1010 Broughton St., around 11 a.m. Thursday following a call about a suspicious chemical-like smell, according to T&D Operations Director Georgianne Walton.

Firefighters temporarily evacuated the building and searched for the origin of the smell.

The origin couldn’t be determined and employees were allowed to resume normal business, Walton said.