Holly Hill woman shot in face; report: Victim doesn’t want investigation

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A Holly Hill woman is receiving medical treatment after someone shot her in the face on Tuesday night, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The woman told deputies she gave her roommate a ride sometime between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. She’s not sure where they went, but they ended up at a home in the U.S. Highway 15 area of Orangeburg County.

Once they stopped, the roommate got out of the vehicle and spoke with an unknown person at the door of the home.

While the woman waited in vehicle, she heard a “boom” sound and felt something hit her face.

She realized she was bleeding.

Her roommate and the unknown person drove her to Roper St. Francis Berkeley Hospital in Goose Creek.

Deputies spoke with the injured woman after a Goose Creek police officer called the sheriff’s office.

The woman told deputies she didn’t want them to investigate the incident, the report states.

In other reports:

• Someone stole a 2020 black Mercedes GLS that was parked at the intersection of Fourwind Road and Unity Road, just outside of Holly Hill, early Tuesday morning.

The value of the GLS is $75,000.

• The following items were stolen from an apartment on Representative Circle in Orangeburg: a Sony PlayStation 4, $400 in cash and various cereals.

The theft was reported on Tuesday.

The items are valued at $950.

• Someone shot into the North Road home of a 91-year-old Orangeburg woman on Saturday.

She initially thought the sound was caused by a picture falling from a wall.

Her housekeeper discovered a bullet in the home on Wednesday and the woman called law enforcement.

