Holly Hill woman shot in arm; report: men were wrestling over weapon

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A Holly Hill woman was shot in her arm as two men wrestled over a gun, according to an incident report.

The shooting took place near Sugar Hill Road and Catamount Road, just outside of the Holly Hill town limits, on Friday night.

Deputies learned about the shooting after the injured woman showed up at a Berkeley County hospital around 8:30 p.m.

The woman told deputies that she was at a nearby house when the men began to wrestle over a gun.

When she heard a gunshot, her right arm began to burn and she realized she’d been shot.

She asked a family member to escort her to the hospital.

The Criminal Investigation Division is looking into the matter.

In other reports:

• Six bullets struck a home on Interlaken Court in Holly Hill around 11:30 p.m. Friday.

A woman said she heard several gunshots after she got up to go to the bathroom, the report states.

She got on the floor and yelled for a juvenile and man in the home to get down too.