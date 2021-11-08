Holly Hill woman shot in arm; report: men were wrestling over weapon

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
A Holly Hill woman was shot in her arm as two men wrestled over a gun, according to an incident report.
The shooting took place near Sugar Hill Road and Catamount Road, just outside of the Holly Hill town limits, on Friday night.
Deputies learned about the shooting after the injured woman showed up at a Berkeley County hospital around 8:30 p.m.
The woman told deputies that she was at a nearby house when the men began to wrestle over a gun.
When she heard a gunshot, her right arm began to burn and she realized she’d been shot.
She asked a family member to escort her to the hospital.
The Criminal Investigation Division is looking into the matter.
In other reports:
• Six bullets struck a home on Interlaken Court in Holly Hill around 11:30 p.m. Friday.
A woman said she heard several gunshots after she got up to go to the bathroom, the report states.
She got on the floor and yelled for a juvenile and man in the home to get down too.
Deputies attempted to speak with the man, “but he refused to cooperate and stated he did not wish to be in the incident report,” a deputy wrote.
The juvenile was asleep in his room when gunfire erupted.
Of the six shots that hit the residence, one bullet penetrated “through the bathroom wall, through a spare tire that was stacked and position on the bedroom floor, the wall behind the victim’s bed, the juvenile’s room, the bathroom, the living room wall and then through the other end of the residence on the wall above the refrigerator,” the report states.
The damage is estimated at $10,000.
• Someone stole an Orangeburg Department of Public Safety officer’s service weapon out of his patrol vehicle, which was parked at a residence off of Columbia Road.
The officer reported Friday that he thought he’d locked the 2017 white Dodge Charger, but “may have pushed the wrong button,” the report states.
The .40-caliber, black Glock 23 handgun was in the driver’s door pocket when it was stolen.
The value of the handgun is $500.
• Someone stole the catalytic converter from a 2019 yellow Chevrolet 4500 bus belonging to OCAB early Friday morning.
The bus was parked on Rice Street in Neeses.
The total loss, including the damage and the catalytic converter, is $1,000.
• Deputies discovered a stolen, unoccupied 2020 black Chevrolet Malibu on the 200 block of Ruf Road in Orangeburg just before 7 a.m. Friday.
The following items were missing from the vehicle: a black Taurus G2 handgun, $320 in cash and a black Michael Kors pocketbook containing a wallet.
The value of the stolen vehicle and items is $10,719.
• Several items were stolen from two vehicles parked at a Sifly Road residence in Orangeburg on Friday.
The stolen items include a work-issued Microsoft laptop and a .357-caliber Magnum handgun. The value of the stolen items is $2,000.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD