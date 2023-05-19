An Orangeburg County jury found a Holly Hill woman guilty on Friday of manslaughter in the shooting death of her boyfriend.

Sabrina Michelle Strickland, 54, had been charged with murder in the death of Robert Haskell McWaters on June 28, 2019. McWaters was 46.

An Orangeburg County jury deliberated four hours before convicting Strickland of involuntary manslaughter instead of murder.

During closing arguments, Strickland’s attorney, Jack Swerling, told the jury that his client didn’t have any malice when she killed McWaters.

Strickland accidentally shot McWaters in the right side of his head when she attempted to remove the gun from its holster, he said.

“It was a straight accident,” Swerling said.

“Robert was a verbal abuser, not a physical abuser,” he added.

First Circuit Assistant Solicitor David Osborne disagreed that McWaters’ death was accidental.

He reminded the jury of Strickland’s own words when she called deputies to the couple’s home that they rented at 773 Target Road, near Holly Hill, on one of the three occasions before she shot and killed McWaters.

On one occasion, she told Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Donald Huffman that her boyfriend of seven years was a leech.

“That m - - - - - f - - - - - won’t get off my leg,” she said.

Her statements, recorded on Huffman’s body camera, were played for the jury.

“That’s what the defendant said about Robert McWaters. That’s what he was to her. He was a leech. You know how to remove a leech? You kill it. And that’s exactly how she removed Robert,” Osborne said.

On May 5, 2019, just weeks before Strickland killed McWaters, he texted his mother saying, “I don’t know what to do anymore. I feel lost. I want to leave here now.”

Then on May 17, 2019, he texted his mother, in part, “Hey. Love you. If anything ever happens to me, it’s foul play.”

Osborne told the jury, “It’s not often that you get to hear from the defendant’s own voice the hatred, hostility or ill will that they have toward another person, but you got to hear it in this case.”

He played more body camera footage of Strickland after she’d called deputies to her home, complaining that McWaters was verbally assaulting her and waking her up while she was asleep.

“This was an intentional act. She pointed, gripped and pulled. That’s not an accident, that’s intentional,” Osborne said.

During their deliberations, the jury paused to ask a few questions of the court and to re-watch the video of Strickland’s interrogation by Lt. James Shumpert of the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Prior to Strickland’s sentencing, one of McWaters’ daughters, Jesse McWaters Westbrook, addressed Circuit Judge Diane Goodstein.

“On the night of June 28, I received a call no child wishes to receive. A call that my dad had been shot and was dead. Ever since this day, our lives have not been the same,” she said.

“How do you express your emotions on a situation that should’ve never happened? A situation that has been a living nightmare and has permanently changed our lives forever. A situation that resulted in the death of someone; that someone being my father,” she said.

“One minute I had a daddy and the next I didn’t,” she said.

“During this time, I have struggled with the physicality of what happens when death shows its ugly face. I struggle because my dad was physically here but in the blink of an eye, he was not, all because of the intentional, ruthless acts of the defendant, Sabrina Strickland,” she said.

Westbrook said it’s been 1,420 days that she’s been without her daddy.

Since then, she’s gotten married and had a baby boy.

Her son shares the same middle name as her father, Haskell.

During Westbrook’s remarks, a couple of jurors wiped tears from their eyes.

Westbrook asked Goodstein to sentence Strickland to the maximum of five years in prison.

Goodstein said to McWaters’ family members, who’ve attended each day of the trial, “The sorrow is palpable and I want you to know that.”

Also prior to sentencing Strickland, Goodstein reviewed her bond conditions for house arrest, which she’s been on since July 17, 2019.

She described the bond conditions as “stringent,” noting that Strickland has been wearing a GPS monitor and was only allowed to leave her home to go to work, visit her attorney and for medical appointments.

Goodstein noted that house arrest bond conditions usually allow defendants to attend a house of worship, but Strickland’s didn’t allow for such.

Goodstein sentenced Strickland to five years in prison, giving her credit for the time she’s served on house arrest.

In addition, Goodstein issued a permanent restraining order for the next 100 years. The restraining order prevents Strickland from contacting members of McWaters’ family directly or indirectly.