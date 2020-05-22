Holly Hill woman accused of trying to run over pregnant Eutawville woman

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
A Holly Hill woman is accused of trying to run over a pregnant Eutawville woman on May 12.
Alaysia Tiona Watson, 20, of 875 White Sands Road is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. She was taken into custody Thursday.
The pregnant woman told deputies the incident began as she returned to her Memory Lane home. She allegedly saw Watson trying to shatter the windows of her sister’s home, which is on the same property.
She alleged Watson returned to her gold Honda and “charged towards her with the vehicle,” the incident report states.
She told deputies that she then “dove behind a tree and landed on her stomach.” She said Watson missed her by a few inches.
She also claimed Watson “sped away laughing.”
The woman was eight weeks pregnant and began bleeding after the incident, the report states.
Her mother drove her to a hospital to get medical care.
In addition to the assault charge, Watson is also facing charges from an April 22 incident at that same address.
Arrest warrants accuse Watson of using a closed fist to punch a woman in the face and “willfully and maliciously bust out three windows valued at $500.” She’s charged with third-degree assault and battery and malicious injury to real property valued at $2,000 or less.
Law enforcement issued three citations to Watson in an April 20 incident: violation of curfew, violation of beginner’s permit and malicious injury to personal property valued at $2,000 or less.
If Watson is convicted of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, she faces up to 20 years in prison.
In an unrelated report, a 40-year-old Gaston man accidently shot himself in the foot. The incident occurred on a boat at 1 a.m. Friday near Santee State Park.
When deputies arrived, they found the man with a cloth wrapped around his foot to stop the bleeding
He told them that his .22-caliber Taurus pistol accidentally discharged when he was moving a tackle box on the boat.
A friend told deputies that he’d just walked over to the woods to relieve himself when he heard the gun discharge and his friend holler for help.
The man’s injury is believed to be non-life threatening.
