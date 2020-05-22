Holly Hill woman accused of trying to run over pregnant Eutawville woman

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A Holly Hill woman is accused of trying to run over a pregnant Eutawville woman on May 12.

Alaysia Tiona Watson, 20, of 875 White Sands Road is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. She was taken into custody Thursday.

The pregnant woman told deputies the incident began as she returned to her Memory Lane home. She allegedly saw Watson trying to shatter the windows of her sister’s home, which is on the same property.

She alleged Watson returned to her gold Honda and “charged towards her with the vehicle,” the incident report states.

She told deputies that she then “dove behind a tree and landed on her stomach.” She said Watson missed her by a few inches.

She also claimed Watson “sped away laughing.”

The woman was eight weeks pregnant and began bleeding after the incident, the report states.

Her mother drove her to a hospital to get medical care.

In addition to the assault charge, Watson is also facing charges from an April 22 incident at that same address.