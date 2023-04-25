Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A Holly Hill woman is accused of harboring a sex offender and threatening to shoot two deputies if they entered her home to get him, according to warrants and an incident report.

Georgia Leann Howe, 34, of 730 Surfside Drive, is charged with two counts of threatening a public official and one count each of interfering with an arrest and willfully harboring a sex offender who’s not in compliance of registration requirements.

Deputies went to arrest the man on Sunday.

Howe allegedly barricaded herself inside her RV with the man to prevent deputies from taking him into custody.

She also allegedly threatened to shoot two deputies if they entered the RV to take the man into custody.

If Howe is convicted, she faces up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

She remains at the Orangeburg County Detention Center on a $27,500 bond set by Orangeburg County Magistrate James Rickenbacker.

In other reports:

• A Eutawville man claims an acquaintance choked him and took off in his new ATV at 9 p.m. Monday, according to an incident report.

The ATV’s owner invited the acquaintance to his Kathy Street home to look at his 2023 Yamaha Raptor ATV. The acquaintance arrived with a friend.

After the owner started the ignition, the acquaintance allegedly choked him and pushed him to the ground.

The acquaintance allegedly took off on the ATV. His friend followed in a dark-colored sedan.

The owner later used GPS to track the ATV to a Toney Bay Road home in Holly Hill.

The owner was treated by Orangeburg County EMS.

• Someone shot into a Kennerly Road home in Orangeburg early Monday.

The residents were asleep when gunfire erupted outside of their home, according to an incident report.

A neighbor claimed a silver Honda Accord stopped in front of the home and someone in the car opened fire. The car then turned around and returned to the front of the home where someone in the car fired again.

One of the bullets entered the home through a wall and damaged a refrigerator inside.

Deputies collected eight .223-caliber cartridges and two 9 mm cartridges from the road in front of the home.

• Someone stole the following items from a Roosevelt Gardens apartment located on Representative Circle outside Orangeburg on Sunday: a 55-inch LG smart TV, a Sony PlayStation 5, two T-shirts and some food from the refrigerator.

The stolen items are valued at $1,140.

• Someone stole a 9 mm black and silver Ruger P89 handgun from a Dodge Ram parked at a Wild Turkey Road home in Cameron.

The theft was reported on Monday night. The truck owner said he usually locks the doors.

The value of the handgun is $400.

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A 32-year-old man was struck by a pickup truck just before 2 p.m. Friday, according to an ODPS incident report.

The incident took place on John C. Calhoun Drive at Doyle Street.

When officers arrived, they found the man lying on the sidewalk. He said his entire right side hurt.

Witnesses claimed the man was standing in the median of John C. Calhoun Drive. The truck stopped and the driver waved for the pedestrian to cross the street, the witnesses said.

When the pedestrian crossed the street, the pickup driver allegedly struck him so hard that the pedestrian flew into the opposing lane of traffic.

The driver allegedly said he didn’t see any people or vehicles on John C. Calhoun Drive as he was pulling out of a nearby parking lot.

He claims he didn’t see the pedestrian until after he’d already struck him in the median.