Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

A 20-year-old Holly Hill woman is accused of stabbing her grandfather while he was in his bed asleep, according to an incident report and warrant.

Deeaisha Aeriona Mo Washington, of 188 Brecca Court, is charged with attempted murder.

She allegedly stabbed her 67-year-old grandfather approximately four times with a kitchen knife around 12:50 a.m. Thursday.

Washington’s grandmother, who was in bed with her husband when the incident occurred, called 911.

The man had “several deep stab wounds in his upper body,” the incident report states.

Washington was not at the home when deputies arrived. She’d fled to her aunt’s house nearby, according to an incident report.

Washington allegedly told her aunt that she’d left the knife on the hood of her grandmother’s Lincoln SUV. Deputies found the bloody knife there.

A medical helicopter transported the injured man to the trauma center at Trident Regional Medical Center in North Charleston.

Washington’s warrant claims she provided a full confession to deputies, who recorded it.

If convicted, Washington faces up to 30 years in prison.

In an unrelated report, an Orangeburg man is accused of breaking into his sister’s business, Magnolia Seafood, twice on March 26.

Anthony Tyrone Murray, 49, of Carraway Street, is charged with violent second-degree burglary and first-offense third-degree burglary. Murray is also accused of violating his probation.

The owner reported on Sunday that someone kicked open a door and then stole money from the restaurant, which is located at 2725 Magnolia Street.

The owner told deputies she thought her brother may have burglarized the business in retaliation for her kicking him out of her house.

Murray was allegedly wearing a GPS ankle monitor when the incidents occurred.

According to the online S.C. Probation, Parole and Pardon Services offender database, Murray is on community supervision for a kidnapping offense. The supervision began March 1 and is scheduled to end on June 3, 2024.

If Murray is convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison.