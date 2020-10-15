Holly Hill woman accused of leading officers on 40-mile chase to Orangeburg

An incident report states catalytic converters were missing from the following “junk cars”: a 2003 Honda Accord, a 2009 Honda Accord, a 2002 Ford Econoline van and two 2006 Honda Accords.

The value of the stolen catalytic converters is $1,500.

• Someone stole two green Briggs & Stratton push lawnmowers and two welding machines from the South Atlantic Conference of Seventh-Day Adventist campground on Neeses Highway in Orangeburg.

An employee reported the theft on Wednesday.

The lawnmowers and welders are valued at $4,000.

• A man reported that someone stole a vehicle he co-owns with his daughter on Wednesday, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The man said he drove the 2007 GMC Yukon Denali to his daughter’s Staley Street home to check on something there around midnight.

He left the key in the ignition and motor running while he went inside.

While he was inside, he heard the vehicle leaving the front yard.

The S.C. Highway Patrol reports that a vehicle matching the Denali’s description was set on fire around 1 a.m. at Gramling Road in the Cameron area of the county.