Holly Hill woman accused of leading officers on 40-mile chase to Orangeburg

A 31-year-old Holly Hill woman is accused of leading officers on a chase to Orangeburg on Sunday.
Spindereller Latoya Simmons of 166 Cribb St., #5727, has been charged with failure to stop for blue lights.
A Holly Hill Police officer claims Simmons was traveling 67 mph in a 30 mph zone on Old State Road around 10:56 p.m. Sunday.
The officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop on Simmons, starting the 40-mile pursuit.
Orangeburg County deputies joined the pursuit on U.S. Highway 301. They reported the chase reached speeds of approximately 90 mph.
The driver allegedly continued down U.S. 301 at speeds of between 60 to 80 mph.
The driver then made a U-turn at the Quick Pantry at the intersection of U.S. 301 and Neeses Highway, the report said.
The chase ultimately ended when officers cornered the driver in the parking lot of the Crown Inn, located on U.S. 301.
The S.C. Highway Patrol also assisted with the chase.
In other reports:
• Someone stole catalytic converters from five vehicles at Jersey Auto Sales on Five Chop Road in Orangeburg sometime on Wednesday.
An incident report states catalytic converters were missing from the following “junk cars”: a 2003 Honda Accord, a 2009 Honda Accord, a 2002 Ford Econoline van and two 2006 Honda Accords.
The value of the stolen catalytic converters is $1,500.
• Someone stole two green Briggs & Stratton push lawnmowers and two welding machines from the South Atlantic Conference of Seventh-Day Adventist campground on Neeses Highway in Orangeburg.
An employee reported the theft on Wednesday.
The lawnmowers and welders are valued at $4,000.
• A man reported that someone stole a vehicle he co-owns with his daughter on Wednesday, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The man said he drove the 2007 GMC Yukon Denali to his daughter’s Staley Street home to check on something there around midnight.
He left the key in the ignition and motor running while he went inside.
While he was inside, he heard the vehicle leaving the front yard.
The S.C. Highway Patrol reports that a vehicle matching the Denali’s description was set on fire around 1 a.m. at Gramling Road in the Cameron area of the county.
A trooper told deputies that the vehicle was not in a collision and it “appeared to be set on fire,” the report states.
Due to fire damage, neither the vehicle identification number nor license plate number were readable.
The vehicle is valued at $5,000.
Someone burglarized a Horger Street residence on Wednesday and stole a silver Warm Audio 47 microphone and a black Audio Technica microphone.
The microphones are valued at $3,100.
In other reports:
• A Dantzler Street man reported Wednesday that someone stole his stainless steel snub-nosed Smith & Wesson .38-special firearm and a .380-caliber semi-automatic pistol.
The firearms are valued at $1,900.
• A John Wesley Drive woman reported on Wednesday evening that someone stole the catalytic converter from her Honda.
Her home surveillance video system recorded the incident. The woman says she knows one of the thieves.
The value of the catalytic converter is $1,000.
