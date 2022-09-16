Holly Hill woman accused in inmate attack

A corrections officer from Holly Hill allegedly let four inmates assault another inmate at the Al Cannon Detention Center in Charleston, according to the S.C. Law Enforcement Division.

Shannon Cherise Burden, 38, of Shoptaw Road, is charged with misconduct in office. She was taken into custody Thursday.

An inmate upset Burden on Sept. 13, according to SLED.

SLED alleges that Burden remotely unlocked cell doors for the four inmates so they could teach the other inmate to behave himself.

Burden also allegedly opened the cell door for the inmate who upset her. SLED said the inmate was “punched and kicked” by the four inmates.

When the assaulted inmate attempted to leave his cell, “he was restrained and pushed back inside by his attacking inmates,” SLED claims.

SLED alleges Burden admitted to intentionally unlocking the cell door, allowing the four inmates to walk toward the cell of the other inmate.

The incident was captured on surveillance video, according to SLED.

Burden was booked into the same detention center where she had worked. She was released the same day on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.