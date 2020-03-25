You are the owner of this article.
Holly Hill shooting victim identified
Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office

The 18-year-old who was apparently shot to death on Monday night has been identified as Riquez Jayonte Williams of Pratt Street, Holly Hill, Orangeburg County Coroner Samuetta Marshall said.

Marshall said an autopsy is scheduled for Friday. She will determine the cause and manner of death after the autopsy is complete.

Williams graduated from Lake Marion High School in 2019, according to Orangeburg County School District spokesman Dr. Jesse Washington.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate Williams’ death.

A concerned citizen called 911 around 9:24 p.m. Monday to report Williams was unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a vehicle parked on Rush Street, just outside Holly Hill, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The concerned citizen said the vehicle came down Rush Street from the railroad tracks.

Investigators located a spend shell casing near the 1300 block.

A wrecker towed a gray Chevrolet Impala bearing paper tags to the county’s crime scene lab.

Officers from the Eutawville and Holly Hill police departments assisted at the scene.

If anyone has information about the incident, they are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Callers don’t have to give their names.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

