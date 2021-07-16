Holly Hill quadruple killing case from 2015 could soon go to court

Those accused in the execution-style killings of four people – including two children and two adults – and injuring an 8-year-old boy six years ago near Holly Hill may face a jury before the year ends, according to 1st Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe.
On July 15, 2015, someone shot and killed Tamara Alexia Perry, 14; Shamekia Tyjuana Sanders, 17; Krystal Hutto, 28, and Jerome Butler, 50, and injured 8-year-old Dreamzz Nelson at the 7050 Old State Road residence.
Each victim had a gunshot wound to the head.
Pascoe said his office has attempted to get the case to court on three separate occasions before the COVID-19 pandemic temporarily halted jury trials.
“We are confident the court is making every attempt to schedule the case for trial before the end of this year,” Pascoe said this past week.
Four Eutawville men are accused of murder in the shooting deaths and in Nelson’s attempted murder: Antley Jermaine “Jackie Man” Scott, Robert Lee “Pockets” Bailey, Luther Joseph Smith and Derrick Warren Coleman.
Each is facing the following charges: four counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, one count of first-degree burglary and one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
On that steamy July 15 morning six year ago, someone discovered Butler’s body beside a BMW of the driveway at the Old State Road home.
Law enforcement then found Hutto’s body in one of the bedrooms.
In another room, they found the bodies of half-sisters Sanders and Perry.
They also found the teens’ half-brother, Nelson, in the home with a gunshot wound to his head.
He survived after undergoing extensive medical treatment.
This past April 8, according to court documents, Circuit Judge Ed Dickson granted the request of attorney Carl B. Grant to be relieved as Scott’s attorney. The S.C. Commission of Indigent Defense then appointed attorney Ola Johnson of Lexington to serve as Scott’s counsel.
Johnson didn’t respond to a request for comment in this story.
A court appointed Grant as Scott’s attorney on April 4, 2017, because contract attorneys through the SCCID for Orangeburg County were not available for appointment at that time, according to Dickson’s order.
Dickson went on to explain that “Mr. Grant’s handling of this case will result in an unreasonable financial burden on Mr. Grant and his law firm. The unreasonable financial burden upon Mr. Grant is exacerbated by the effects of the economy that is restrained by a global pandemic that has detrimentally impacted many small businesses, including the Law Firm of Carl B. Grant, P.A.”
Around the same time, the lead prosecutor in the case, Don Sorenson, formerly of the 1st Circuit Solicitor’s Office, retired to pursue private law practice.
Pascoe said Senior Assistant Solicitor David Osborne is the lead prosecutor in the case now.
“New prosecutors will need months to adequately prepare for this trial,” Dickson noted in the order, further stating, “a newly appointed defense attorney for the defendant will have at least that amount of time to also get prepared for trial.”
Other decisions of note in the case include:
- Dickson ordered, on April 2, 2019, that the 8-year-old victim’s medical, psychological and counseling records be made available to attorneys in the case.
- At a pretrial hearing on Oct. 31, 2019, Dickson said, “As it stands now, I’m not severing (the defendants) at this time.” To date, Bailey, Scott and Smith will be tried together. Pascoe noted at that time that Coleman may be tried separately.
Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said early in the investigation that the motive in the killings was robbery involving illegal drugs.
