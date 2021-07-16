Holly Hill quadruple killing case from 2015 could soon go to court

Those accused in the execution-style killings of four people – including two children and two adults – and injuring an 8-year-old boy six years ago near Holly Hill may face a jury before the year ends, according to 1st Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe.

On July 15, 2015, someone shot and killed Tamara Alexia Perry, 14; Shamekia Tyjuana Sanders, 17; Krystal Hutto, 28, and Jerome Butler, 50, and injured 8-year-old Dreamzz Nelson at the 7050 Old State Road residence.

Each victim had a gunshot wound to the head.

Pascoe said his office has attempted to get the case to court on three separate occasions before the COVID-19 pandemic temporarily halted jury trials.

“We are confident the court is making every attempt to schedule the case for trial before the end of this year,” Pascoe said this past week.

Four Eutawville men are accused of murder in the shooting deaths and in Nelson’s attempted murder: Antley Jermaine “Jackie Man” Scott, Robert Lee “Pockets” Bailey, Luther Joseph Smith and Derrick Warren Coleman.

Each is facing the following charges: four counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, one count of first-degree burglary and one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.