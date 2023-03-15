Holly Hill Police Department

An 18-year-old Holly Hill man allegedly led police on a chase that reached speeds of 119 mph, according to an incident report.

The incident began at 7:40 p.m. Monday when an officer noticed a black Honda Accord allegedly bearing a license plate registered to a different car.

The officer attempted to stop the Accord as it left the parking lot of the Texaco station on Old State Road.

The Accord turned on Gilway Street, then immediately onto Gum Street, before returning to Old State Road and going east.

Speeds reached 119 mph during the pursuit, according to the incident report.

The Accord stopped in Berkeley County.

Officers from Eutawville and Elloree assisted in the pursuit.

The driver is facing the charge of first-offense failure to stop for blue light. If convicted of the misdemeanor, the driver faces up to five years in prison.

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

An Orangeburg man is facing drug and gun charges after an officer stopped him for allegedly driving with only one working headlight, according to an incident report.

Bryan Troy Summers, 30, of Maxwell Street, is charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and unlawful carrying of a handgun.

An officer stopped his vehicle at 1:37 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Russell Street and Lowman Street.

When the officer asked Summers for his driver’s license, Summers said he didn’t have one. He provided his license number instead.

The officer radioed to a dispatcher and learned that Summers’ license was suspended for not paying traffic tickets, the report said.

He then asked Summers to get out of the black Chevrolet Malibu.

The officer claims he saw three unspent bullets in the door pocket when Summers opened the Malibu.

A blue backpack in the backseat allegedly contained:

• A Keltec .22LR CP33 handgun with 23 rounds of ammunition in the magazine

• A clear plastic bag containing 9.8 grams of marijuana

• A clear plastic bag with two pink Mickey Mouse-shaped pills

• 38 rounds of loose ammunition

• A digital scale

• Two cellphones

When an officer searched Summers, he allegedly found a clear bag in his front pocket containing a white, rock-like substance.

If Summers is convicted, he faces up to five years on each count.