Murder suspect Sabrina Michelle Strickland took the stand on the second day of her trial to explain how her boyfriend died.

Strickland’s attorney Jack Swerling asked her, “Do you still believe it was an accident?”

With emotion in her voice, she replied, “Yes.”

“Do you believe you were acting in some self-defense scenario?” Swerling asked.

“No,” Strickland said tearfully.

“It all had to do with an accident?” Swerling asked.

“Yes, sir,” Strickland responded.

The 54-year-old is accused of willfully killing Robert Haskell McWaters, 46, back on June 28, 2019 at the home they rented on Target Road near Holly Hill.

The jury will decide if she meant to kill him or if it was an accident.

Strickland admits she drank a couple of glasses of wine the night of McWaters’ death. He drank more, she testified Wednesday.

She said McWaters was sitting on a chair at the kitchen table, where he’d normally sit, to watch the den television and talk to her while she was in the kitchen.

They’d not had an argument, she said.

McWaters began to ask about her son’s .40-caliber Springfield XD-M handgun, which he’d left at the house. She told the jury that her son was traveling cross-country and told her he couldn’t take that gun across state lines.

McWaters wanted to look at it, Strickland said.

She retrieved it. Her son told her it wasn’t loaded, but she didn’t check. She didn’t know how, she said.

She said McWaters told her she didn’t know how to remove the gun from its holster.

McWaters told her how to do it, as he sat on the chair and she stood in the kitchen.

She claims she managed to accidently depress both external safety mechanisms while lifting the latch to detach the gun from its holster.

The gun went off, she said. She put it back in the holster and set it on the kitchen counter.

Strickland first thought that she’d shot a hole in the wall and that McWaters would be angry with her.

Then she saw him fall to the floor as blood poured from the right side of his head, she said.

She called 911, but it went unanswered, she said. The 1st Circuit Solicitor’s Office confirmed the call went unanswered.

She also told the jury that she didn’t like guns and was afraid of them.

When Swerling asked her why, Strickland told the jury that her dislike of guns was due to her mother’s suicide when Strickland was 17.

Strickland told the jury that she and McWaters met while she was working as a dancer at the Santee Gentleman’s Club back in 2011.

At that time, Strickland was separated from her now ex-husband, Joseph Henry Daugherty.

She said it wasn’t long before she and McWaters moved in with each other.

She testified that they moved several times during their seven-year relationship, mainly due to money woes because she worked while McWaters remained at home and drank alcohol.

She knew that he was an alcoholic when she met him and decided to be in a relationship with him anyway.

She told the jury that his drinking habits worsened over the years, as did his alleged control of her – from what she wore to where she could go.

She even had to make daily runs to the liquor store for him after work, she said.

When her only daughter, Mylena Daugherty, 26, was killed in a motorcycle accident in Myrtle Beach in November 2018, she took it hard.

She said McWaters continued to drink alcohol every day and he’d have seizures if he went too long without it.

She said they began to argue more too.

She told the jury she remained with McWaters because she loved him, but later said she was trying to move somewhere else without him.

She said it wasn’t unusual for McWaters to fall down due to being intoxicated.

Forensic pathologist Dr. Darren Monroe, who performed the autopsy on McWaters’ body, noted there were several bruises and contusions that were consistent with falls.

McWaters also had cracked ribs, he said.

Monroe also testified that McWaters’ blood alcohol level was nearly seven times the legal limit at 0.56. He said that amount could kill a person who didn’t normally drink alcohol, but is consistent with someone who is addicted to it.

First Circuit Assistant Solicitor David Osborne asked Strickland during cross-examination if McWaters should be alive today.

“He should be, but he probably wouldn’t be anyways,” Strickland said, in an apparent reference to McWaters use of alcohol.

The trial will resume at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the Orangeburg County Courthouse.

Osborne will continue his cross-examination of Strickland.

Circuit Judge Diane Goodstein is presiding.