Holly Hill man to face Md. charges; sexual abuse suspect facing extradition

A Holly Hill man will be taken to Baltimore County, Maryland, to face sex charges there.

Norman Labront “Bront” Jamison, 44, of 729 Peake St., is facing the following charges: second-degree sex offense, third-degree sex offense, fourth-degree sex offense, sodomy, sex abuse with a minor and second-degree assault.

Jamison remains at the Orangeburg County Detention Center awaiting extradition to Maryland.

The Holly Hill Police Department took Jamison into custody at his home while they assisted the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office in serving him an eviction.

Jamison is accused of sexually abusing a girl from when she was around age 5 or 6 until age 12.

The incidents allegedly took place in Baltimore County, according to his warrant.

In February 2017, the girl told a family member about the alleged incidents.

She decided to tell the family member because her school guidance counselor talked to her class about inappropriate touching.

Baltimore County detectives interviewed Jamison in Orangeburg County back in August 2019.