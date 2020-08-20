Holly Hill man to face Md. charges; sexual abuse suspect facing extradition

A Holly Hill man will be taken to Baltimore County, Maryland, to face sex charges there.
Norman Labront “Bront” Jamison, 44, of 729 Peake St., is facing the following charges: second-degree sex offense, third-degree sex offense, fourth-degree sex offense, sodomy, sex abuse with a minor and second-degree assault.
Jamison remains at the Orangeburg County Detention Center awaiting extradition to Maryland.
The Holly Hill Police Department took Jamison into custody at his home while they assisted the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office in serving him an eviction.
Jamison is accused of sexually abusing a girl from when she was around age 5 or 6 until age 12.
The incidents allegedly took place in Baltimore County, according to his warrant.
In February 2017, the girl told a family member about the alleged incidents.
She decided to tell the family member because her school guidance counselor talked to her class about inappropriate touching.
Baltimore County detectives interviewed Jamison in Orangeburg County back in August 2019.
A warrant states that Jamison denied touching the girl inappropriately and couldn’t give any reason as to why she’d accuse him of it.
If convicted, Jamison faces up to 25 years in prison.
Jamison was previously convicted on Holly Hill Police Department charges of giving false information to police and driving under suspension in 2012, according to the S.C. Law Enforcement Division.
He was also guilty of a Richland County Sheriff’s Office charge of making a false Medicare claim in 2017.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.