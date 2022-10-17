Holly Hill man shot multiple times while clearing land

A Holly Hill man was shot multiple times while clearing off some property on Sunday night, Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Rene Williams said.

The incident occurred on Catamount Road just after 7 p.m.

Williams said, “Some guys walked up to him and robbed him or attempted to rob him while he was on the tractor.”

The 38-year-old man, “ran towards his truck while rounds were still being fired,” an incident report said.

Once the man got to his truck, he was able to retreat to his residence where a neighbor called for help, Williams said.

The man is receiving medical treatment.

If anyone has information this incident, they are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Callers don’t have to give their names.