Holly Hill man injured in trooper-involved shooting out of hospital, facing charges

The man injured in an trooper-involved shooting Saturday near Holly Hill has been released from the hospital, the S.C. Department of Public Safety announced Sunday.
Brandon Skyy Miller, 36, of Holly Hill, was treated and released on July 19. He was arrested and charged by the S.C. Highway Patrol with driving under the influence second offense, driving under suspension third offense and failure to stop for a blue light and siren, SCDPS stated.
Any further charges would be brought by the State Law Enforcement Division, according to SCDPS. Miller was transported to Orangeburg-Calhoun Regional Detention Center.
The incident took place on Jupiter Court just after 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
"A South Carolina state trooper stopped a vehicle after it pulled out in front of the trooper (failure to yield). The trooper initiated a traffic stop on U.S. 176 near Holly Hill around 8:17 p.m. The vehicle initially stopped, but the violator sped off when the trooper exited his vehicle," according to SCDPS.
"The trooper began a short pursuit of the vehicle where the suspect ran into a residential yard on Juniper Court near SC 310 highway, striking a wooden structure. The suspect then exited his vehicle with a firearm and the trooper discharged his firearm, striking the suspect."
The injured man was transported to an area hospital, according to SCDPS. The trooper was not injured in the incident.
SLED is investigating the incident. The trooper has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard agency protocol following an officer involved-shooting, pending the outcome of the investigation, according to the SCDPS.
