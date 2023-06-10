A 29-year-old Holly Hill man pleaded guilty to trafficking drugs during a recent term of court at the Orangeburg County Courthouse.

Willie Jerome Thompson, of 108 Braden Run Road, pleaded guilty to unlawful carrying of a pistol and first-offense trafficking more than 10 grams but less than 28 grams of methamphetamine or cocaine base.

He entered his guilty pleas before Circuit Judge Health Taylor.

Thompson was originally charged with trafficking more than 100 grams but less than 200 grams of methamphetamine or cocaine base, but pleaded guilty to trafficking more than 10 grams but less than 28 grams of methamphetamine or cocaine base instead.

Taylor sentenced him to prison for 10 years, suspended to three years of probation because he’d already spent 42 months in jail.

His charges of first-offense possession with intent to distribute a scheduled drug, first-offense distribution of cocaine base and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime were dismissed.

In other recent guilty pleas:

• Antwane Ramon Lee, 41, of 417 Winchester Avenue, Norway, pleaded guilty to second-degree domestic violence and first-offense possession of narcotics.

Taylor sentenced him to three years in prison, but gave him three years of probation instead because he’d already served two days in jail.

He also ordered Lee to complete substance abuse counseling and undergo random drug/alcohol testing.

Taylor stipulated that there will be zero tolerance if Lee fails any of the drug tests. He also ordered Lee to attend anger management classes, if they’re deemed necessary.

Lee’s charge of unlawful neglect of a child was dismissed.

• Brandon Jamar Lewis, 34, of 298 Heaton Road, Reevesville, pleaded guilty to forgery no dollar amount involved.

Taylor sentenced him to three days in jail and gave him credit for time served.

Lewis’ charge of forgery valued less than $10,000 was dismissed.

• Shyheim Barshay Lippman, 29, of 327 Boatswain Court, Eutawville, pleaded guilty to first-offense failure to stop for blue lights.

Taylor sentenced him to two days in jail and gave him credit for time served.

The following charges were dismissed: two counts of possession of a stolen pistol and one count each of unlawful carrying of pistol and first-offense driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI.

• Jonathan Corey Manigo, 30, of 219 C Hammond Drive, West Columbia, pleaded guilty to second-degree domestic violence.

Taylor sentenced him to three years in prison, but because Manigo already served 28 days in jail, he’s only serving two years of probation instead.

• Avery Montel Ramsey, 31, of 675 Edisto Drive, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-degree domestic violence.

Taylor sentenced him to four years in prison, giving him credit for having already served 136 days in jail.

• Larry Junior Shuler, 59, of 110 Heiligwood Road, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense DUI less than .10.

He was originally charged with second-offense DUI greater than .10 but less than .16, but pleaded guilty to first-offense DUI less than .10 instead.

Taylor sentenced him to two days in jail and gave him credit for time served.

• Jarick Solcumb, 24, of 533 Lake Edisto Drive, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession with intent to distribute a scheduled drug and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Taylor sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed one year, but suspended the term to two years of probation because he’d already served two days in jail.

Solcumb’s charge of possession of a stolen pistol was dismissed.

• Jantze Jeremy Tavenier, 30, of 4034 Wagon Road, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to third-degree assault and battery, second-degree domestic violence and first-offense possession of one gram or less of cocaine base.

Taylor sentenced him to three years in prison, suspended to two years of probation because he’d already served 103 days in jail.

He also ordered Tavenier to complete a domestic violence intervention program and undergo substance abuse counseling.