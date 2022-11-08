Holly Hill man guilty of drug charge

A Holly Hill man pleaded guilty to a drug charge during a recent term of court at the Orangeburg County Courthouse.

Jordan Tyrek David Walters, 25, of 739 Gabby Hall Court, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession with intent to distribute a scheduled drug.

Circuit Judge R. Ferrell Cothran Jr. sentenced Walters to three years in prison, suspended to two years of probation.

He also ordered Walters to complete substance abuse counseling and undergo random drug/alcohol testing.

In other pleas:

• Breuna Valencia Davene, 26, of 1144 Toney Bay Road, Holly Hill, pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and battery.

She was originally charged with second-degree assault and battery by mob but pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and battery instead.

Cothran sentenced her to three years in prison, suspended to five years of probation and restitution.

• Billy Jo Williams, 60, of 1517 Silversprings Road, Neeses, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of one gram or less of methamphetamine or cocaine base.

Williams was originally charged with first-offense distribution of methamphetamine but pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of one gram or less of methamphetamine or cocaine base instead.

Cothran sentenced him to three years in prison, suspended to one year of probation. He gave him credit for having already served three days in prison.

Prosecutors dismissed Williams’ charges of temporary license plate time limit to replace, first-offense DUS license not suspended for DUI, first-offense uninsured motor vehicle fee violation and use of license plate other than for vehicle which issued.

• Jordan Malik Williams, 24, of 126 Oakmont Drive, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense failure to stop for blue lights and grand larceny valued at $10,000 or more.

Cothran sentenced Williams under the Youthful Offender Act to six years in prison, suspended to two years of probation.

He also ordered Williams to take medications as prescribed.

Prosecutors dismissed the following charges: breaking into motor vehicle, first-offense possession of one ounce or less of marijuana and grand larceny valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.

• Kendrell Demontra Williams, 24, of 105 Durham Street, Cordova, pleaded guilty to unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Cothran sentenced Williams under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed one year, suspended to six months of probation.

Prosecutors dismissed Williams’ charge of possession with intent to distribute drugs within proximity of a school.

• Jamarris Dyquan Benjamin, 21, of 110 Big Phils Court, Santee, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession with intent to distribute a scheduled drug.

Cothran sentenced him to three years in prison, suspended to three years of probation.

• Justin Lamar Berry, 34, of 796 Edisto Avenue Apt. A, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to unlawful carrying of a pistol, identity fraud to obtain employment or avoid detection by law enforcement and first-offense possession of a controlled substance.

Cothran sentenced him to six months in prison. He was given credit for having already served 80 days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

Prosecutors dismissed Berry’s charge of second-degree DUS license not suspended for DUI.

• Kelly Wertz Blume, 50, of 3770 Bochette Boulevard, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to injury to real property to obtain nonferrous metals with damage valued less than $5,000.

Cothran sentenced him to 18 months in prison and gave him credit for having already served 338 days in jail.

• Brandon Shaquan Bradley, 33, of 940 Chitwood Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to trafficking in heroin, morphine etc. more than 14 grams but less than 28 grams, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance near a school and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony.

Cothran sentenced him to prison for five years, suspended to four years of probation.

He gave Bradley credit for having already served two days in jail.

He also ordered Bradley to complete substance abuse counseling and undergo random drug/alcohol testing.

Prosecutors dismissed his charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance, possession of a stolen pistol, first-offense possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and first-offense distribution of methamphetamine.