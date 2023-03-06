A Holly Hill man has pleaded guilty to malicious injury to real property valued at more than $2,000 but less than $10,000 and first-degree domestic violence.

Brandon Gerard Walters, 30, of 131 Sinbad Lane, was originally charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, but pleaded guilty to first-degree domestic violence instead.

Circuit Judge Heath P. Taylor sentenced Walters to 10 years in prison, provided that after he served 90 days, the remainder of his term would be suspended to two years of probation.

Taylor said Walters may serve his jail time on weekends.

In other guilty pleas heard during a recent term of court at the Orangeburg County Courthouse:

• Desi Lamar Miller, 35, of 418 Congress Lane, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Taylor sentenced him to one year in prison, provided that after he served one day, the remainder of his term would be suspended to two years of probation.

He gave Miller credit for having already served one day in jail.

• Joshua Clayton Pringle Jr., 23, of 1262 Pringle Road, Pinewood, pleaded guilty to reckless driving and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Pringle was originally charged with first-offense driving under the influence less than .10, but pleaded guilty to reckless driving instead.

Taylor ordered him to pay a $200 fine or spend 100 days in jail if he doesn’t pay the fine within 30 days.

• Shelton Dequince Richardson, 40, of 2681 Magnolia Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony.

Taylor sentenced him to five years in prison, provided that after he served one day in jail, the remainder of his term would be suspended to two years of probation.

Prosecutors dismissed Richardson’s charge of third or subsequent driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI.

• Ricardo Dante Riley, 39, of 2210 Russell St., Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense manufacturing/distributing cocaine base, first-offense possession with intent to distribute a scheduled drug and possession with intent to distribute drugs near a school.

Taylor sentenced him to 10 years in prison, provided that after he served two days, the remainder of his term would be suspended to three years of probation.

He also ordered Riley to undergo random drug/alcohol testing.

He gave Riley credit for having already served two days in jail.

Prosecutors dismissed Riley’s charges of first-offense possession with intent to distribute a scheduled drug and first-offense possession of narcotics.

• Amanda Mae Simons, 37, of 12139 Old Number Six Highway, Eutawville, pleaded guilty to two counts of receiving stolen goods valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.

Simons was originally charged with two counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent but pleaded guilty to two counts of receiving stolen goods instead.

Taylor sentenced her to three years in prison, provided that after she serves two days, the remainder of her term will be suspended to three years of probation.

He gave her credit for having already served two days in jail.

• Anthony Shawn Summer, 39, of 183 Lemuel Drive, Wellford, pleaded guilty to four counts of residential home builder article violation.

Taylor sentenced him to two years in prison, provided that after he serves 30 days, the remainder of his term would be suspended to four years of probation.

He gave Summer credit for having already served two days in jail.

He also ordered Summer to pay restitution.

Prosecutors dismissed Summer’s three charges of breach of trust with fraudulent intent valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.

• Alfonza Williams III, 35, of 1391 Ridgewood Drive, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to second or subsequent possession of one ounce or less of marijuana.

He was originally charged with second or subsequent possession with intent to distribute a scheduled drug, but pleaded guilty to second or subsequent possession of one ounce or less of marijuana instead.

Taylor sentenced him to one year in prison, provided that after he serves one day, the remainder of his term would be suspended to two years of probation.

He also ordered Williams to undergo random drug/alcohol testing.

• Wade Hampton Witherspoon, 27, of 534 Whitman St., Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense failure to stop for blue lights.

Taylor sentenced him to 11 days in jail and gave him credit him for time served.