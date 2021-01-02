Holly Hill man guilty of burglary, lying to officers

Murphy sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed five years, suspended to two years of probation.

She also ordered him to pay restitution.

• Steven Bradley, 31, of 4094 Patriot Parkway, Sumter, pleaded guilty to first-offense failure to stop for blue light.

Murphy sentenced him to 32 days in jail and gave him credit for time served.

• Robert Antonio Davis, 27, of 903 Cross Tree Court, Augusta, Georgia, pleaded guilty to entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request.

Murphy sentenced him to 30 days in jail and gave him credit for time served.

• Deshawn Nicholas Fagans, 20, of 317 Iva Road, North, pleaded guilty to first-offense third-degree burglary.

Murphy sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed five years, suspended to three years of probation.

She ordered him to attend vocational rehabilitation or Job Corps and to complete anger management.

Fagans is also required to pay restitution.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.