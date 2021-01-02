Holly Hill man guilty of burglary, lying to officers

A Holly Hill man pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary and giving false information to law enforcement.
Harvey Johnson, 55, of 925 First St., appeared before Circuit Judge Maite Murphy on Dec. 17.
She sentenced him to 90 days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center, but gave him credit for time served.
Prosecutors dismissed his third-degree criminal sexual conduct charge, but left open the possibility it may be restored.
Johnson also faced a kidnapping charge, but a judge dismissed it at his preliminary hearing.
In other pleas:
• Randall Dwayne Black, 30, of 3495 Neeses Highway, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to unlawful carrying of a handgun.
Murphy sentenced him to 30 days at Orangeburg County Detention Center or a $100 fine.
• Anthony Rothell Dees, 41, of 901 Corona Drive, Apt. 8G, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to unlawful carrying of a handgun.
Murphy sentenced him to 30 days in jail or a $200 fine.
• Jivante Keshawn D B Williams, 21, of 19 Reidy Court, Columbia, pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen vehicle valued at $10,000 or more and resisting arrest.
Murphy sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed five years, suspended to two years of probation.
She also ordered him to pay restitution.
• Steven Bradley, 31, of 4094 Patriot Parkway, Sumter, pleaded guilty to first-offense failure to stop for blue light.
Murphy sentenced him to 32 days in jail and gave him credit for time served.
• Robert Antonio Davis, 27, of 903 Cross Tree Court, Augusta, Georgia, pleaded guilty to entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request.
Murphy sentenced him to 30 days in jail and gave him credit for time served.
• Deshawn Nicholas Fagans, 20, of 317 Iva Road, North, pleaded guilty to first-offense third-degree burglary.
Murphy sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed five years, suspended to three years of probation.
She ordered him to attend vocational rehabilitation or Job Corps and to complete anger management.
Fagans is also required to pay restitution.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.