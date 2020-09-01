Holly Hill man facing weapons charge after shooting incident

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A Holly Hill man is facing a weapons charge after a shooting incident in his yard.

Daniel Jermarl Devine, 41, of Schwartz Drive, is charged with one count of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a person convicted of a violent felony.

A warrant alleges that Devine admitted to firing shots from his AR-15 while he was in his own yard around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

The warrant accuses Devine of firing 21 shots “in reference to an altercation with another person.”

The warrant also claims, “This other person allegedly shot at him. Mr. Devine admitted to having and firing the weapon.”

Following the shooting incident, officers found blood on a beer can, a car and a patch of ground, but no shooting victim.

Officers also found several spent shotgun shells near the intersection of Pintail Lane and Schwartz Drive.

The incident remains under investigation.

Orangeburg County Chief Magistrate Derrick Dash set Devine’s bond at $5,000 cash or surety.