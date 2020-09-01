Holly Hill man facing weapons charge after shooting incident

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
A Holly Hill man is facing a weapons charge after a shooting incident in his yard.
Daniel Jermarl Devine, 41, of Schwartz Drive, is charged with one count of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a person convicted of a violent felony.
A warrant alleges that Devine admitted to firing shots from his AR-15 while he was in his own yard around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.
The warrant accuses Devine of firing 21 shots “in reference to an altercation with another person.”
The warrant also claims, “This other person allegedly shot at him. Mr. Devine admitted to having and firing the weapon.”
Following the shooting incident, officers found blood on a beer can, a car and a patch of ground, but no shooting victim.
Officers also found several spent shotgun shells near the intersection of Pintail Lane and Schwartz Drive.
The incident remains under investigation.
Orangeburg County Chief Magistrate Derrick Dash set Devine’s bond at $5,000 cash or surety.
If convicted of the charge, Devine faces up to five years in prison and maximum fine of $2,000.
In other reports:
• Someone stole yard equipment and tools from a Charleston Highway man on Monday.
The following items were stolen from the back of the man’s truck: a pair of 24-inch Stihl hedge trimmers, a pair of 8-inch Stihl hedge trimmers, a BR 600 backpack blower, an ECHO trimmer, Edge blades, Z-cycle engine oil, a 5-gallon gas jug with mixed gas, 1 gallon of Trimec weed killer, a 2.5-gallon container of Roundup, two gallon buckets, motor oil and a 5-gallon bucket full of tools such as hammers, wrenches and screwdrivers.
The value of the stolen items is $2,501.
• Tools and fishing equipment were stolen from an Old Elloree Road home in Orangeburg on Sunday.
The stolen items include a TroyBilt tiller, a Craftsman air compressor, a Shamu pin reel, an Ugly Stik fishing rod, a Shakespeare fishing rod, a tackle box, an Abu Garcia 6000 fishing rod, a light Shakespeare fishing rod, an 87 series Fluke multi-meter, 16 Kobalt ratchet wrenches, 10 Klein strippers, 10 Klein crimpers, a dog cage, a Craftsman five-drawer toolbox, eight insulated Wiha screwdrivers, 12 precision Wiha screwdrivers and a Polan weed trimmer.
The value of the stolen items is $3,415.
• Someone stole a 2006 black and gray Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck that was disabled on Interstate 95 southbound in Santee on Monday.
The truck is valued at $2,500.
