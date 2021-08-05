 Skip to main content
Holly Hill man facing attempted murder charge
Holly Hill man facing attempted murder charge

A Holly Hill man wanted on charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime has been apprehended.

Warrants were served on Tari Jones, 52, of 1394 Unity Road, on Wednesday.

Jones is accused of shooting a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu multiple times on June 16, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office incident report.

The Malibu was parked at a Brightwater Drive residence when the driver heard gunshots. He sped away and allegedly damaged the home’s chain-link fence.

The driver wasn’t injured.

The driver claimed that Jones took some money from him and they’d gotten into a fight prior to the shooting.

If he’s found guilty, Jones could be facing a prison sentence of up to 30 years on the attempted murder charge and five years on the possession charge.

Tarib Jones

