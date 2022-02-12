 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Holly Hill man charged with murder

Kamel Daquan Thomas

Thomas

 OCDC

A Holly Hill man was charged Thursday in the shooting death of a Bowman man.

Kamel Daquan Thomas, 36, 1219 John Brown Road, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to the State Law Enforcement Division.

Thomas is charged in the Feb. 3 death of 43-year old Stephan D. Harley.

According to an Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office incident report, deputies arrived at the scene of the shooting incident on Rail Street in Bowman shortly after 8 p.m. the night of Feb. 3.

Harley had multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene.

Thomas also sustained multiple gunshot wounds, SLED said. He drove himself to the Enmarket in Bowman and was airlifted to a hospital.

Witnesses, who will be named later, said Thomas shot Harley, according to SLED warrants.

SLED regional agents were asked to lead the investigation by the Bowman Police Department.

