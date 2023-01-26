Holly Hill man charged with attempted murder; St. Matthews man shot in arm

ST. MATTHEWS – A 55-year-old Holly Hill man is accused of shooting a man in his arm, according to the St. Matthews Police Department.

Mark Dixon, of 692 Sugar Hill Road, is facing one count each of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The shooting happened around 12:42 p.m. Tuesday at Lakeview Apartments, located on Lakeview Avenue.

Witnesses told police that two men were standing outside of the apartments and one of them called for a 24-year-old man.

The 24-year-old man appeared before the men, asking one of them what he wanted.

One of the men allegedly reached into his coat pocket, discharging a gun from it. A bullet struck the 24-year-old St. Matthews man in his arm.

The 24-year-old man allegedly chased after the suspected shooter and returned fire, but didn’t strike him.

With the help of the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit, law enforcement took the suspected shooter into custody on Upper Muller Street.

St. Matthews Police Chief Michael Smalls said he collected a coat from the suspect and the pocket contained two holes in the right pocket.

Smalls said he appreciates the working relationship between his department and the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.

If Dixon is convicted, he faces up to 30 years in prison.