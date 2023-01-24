Holly Hill man charged in fatal crash

A 23-year-old Holly Hill man has been charged in a May 21, 2022 crash that killed a Eutawville man.

Jamir Raekwon Thomas, of 1612 Linstedt Lane, is charged with reckless homicide. The S.C. Highway Patrol charged him on Monday.

Roland Wendel Jenkins, 40, died in the crash on Old Number Six Highway near Redbank Road, just outside of Eutawville.

The collision occurred around 7:15 a.m. Jenkins and Jones were each driving west, according to SCHP Master Trooper David Jones.

Jenkins attempted to turn his 2007 Honda left into a private driveway when it was struck in the rear, allegedly by Thomas’ 2003 Honda.

During the collision, four unoccupied vehicles at a nearby business were struck and damaged.

Orangeburg County EMS transported Thomas and Jenkins’ passenger to the Regional Medical Center.

Thomas remains at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

A circuit judge may consider setting his bond at a later date.