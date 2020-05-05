Holly Hill man accused of stealing golf carts

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Holly Hill man is accused of stealing golf carts.

David Burton Clark Jr., 46, of 189 Gardner Boulevard, is facing multiple charges from three incidents on Chokeberry Circle in Eutawville between Oct. 31 and Nov. 1, 2019. Clark is one of four men charged in the incidents.

He was taken into custody by the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday.

In the first incident, Clark is facing charges of first-degree burglary, malicious injury to real property, grand larceny of $10,000 or more and criminal conspiracy.

In that incident, two golf carts were stolen. One was a gas-powered Clemson orange EZ-GO golf cart and the other was silver. Both were equipped with speakers and rims.

The total value of the golf carts is $10,000.

In the second incident, Clark is facing the charge of grand larceny valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000. An electric EZ-GO golf cart had been moved as though someone attempted to steal it. It is valued at $5,000.

In the third incident, someone stole a black Ace Hardware 3600 PSI power washer and a gas-powered orange EZ-GO golf cart with minor lift, chrome rims, mud-terrain tires, white roof and fog lights with a Cadillac emblem on the front.