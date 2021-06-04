Holly Hill man accused of stabbing woman

Orangeburg County
Sheriff’s Office
A 22-year-old Holly Hill man is accused of stabbing a woman on Thursday night, according to a sheriff’s office incident report and warrant.
Marquel Daquan Irving, of 728 Sugar Hill Road, is facing an attempted murder charge. Deputies took him into custody early Friday morning.
The mother of a 5-month-old reported the incident began just after 6 p.m. Thursday, after she picked the child up from a Sugar Hill Road residence.
She claims her child was in the vehicle when Irving “snatched up” the child, placed the child in his vehicle, locked the doors and drove away, the report states.
Two people suspected of burglarizing a Laurens County home, and then taking off in the homeowner’s vehicle, may be in the Orangeburg area, acc…
The child’s mother followed the vehicle to a Big Oaks Drive residence in Holly Hill where the child’s aunt attempted to return the child to the mother, the report states.
Irving allegedly stabbed the child’s aunt “in the right side of her abdomen below her ribs,” the report states.
Irving allegedly fled while the injured woman went to a gas station in the town limits. First responders treated her wound.
Her family members transported her to a hospital “due to the response time of EMS,” according to the incident report.
Law enforcement located the baby safely moments later.
Irving is not facing any charged connected with the child, according to the incident report.
“He cannot be charged with kidnapping because it does not meet the elements of kidnapping,” the report states.
Irving is scheduled for a bond hearing on Saturday morning.
The Holly Hill Police Department assisted in the case.
At the time of his arrest, Irving was out on bond for charges of domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, giving false information to law enforcement, first-degree burglary and petit larceny.
Irving’s domestic violence charge stems from a 2020 incident where he allegedly punched a pregnant woman in her face and upper body.
Irving also has prior convictions. On Jan. 22, 2020, Irving pleaded guilty to first-offense failure to stop for blue light and malicious injury to personal property.
Circuit Judge Diane Goodstein sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed three years, suspended to two years of probation. During the first 90 days of his probation, Irving was required to wear electronic monitoring.
Those charges stem from an April 30, 2019 incident where he fled from Holly Hill police. Irving is suing the town police for injuries he claims he received during the chase.
The lawsuit alleges that Irving received “serious bodily injury” during the chase.
On Feb. 22, 2017, Irving pleaded guilty hit and run resulting in property damage. He originally faced the charge of hit and run resulting in minor personal injury.
A judge sentenced him to time served.
If he’s convicted of attempted murder, Irving faces up to 30 years in prison.
In an unrelated incident, deputies recovered a shell casing in front of a Ninety Six Road residence in Neeses just after 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
A man called law enforcement after waking up to the sound of a commotion outside of his home.
He told deputies that when he got up to check out the noise, he then heard a gunshot and called law enforcement.
No one was injured.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD