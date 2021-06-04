Holly Hill man accused of stabbing woman

Law enforcement located the baby safely moments later.

Irving is not facing any charged connected with the child, according to the incident report.

“He cannot be charged with kidnapping because it does not meet the elements of kidnapping,” the report states.

Irving is scheduled for a bond hearing on Saturday morning.

The Holly Hill Police Department assisted in the case.

At the time of his arrest, Irving was out on bond for charges of domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, giving false information to law enforcement, first-degree burglary and petit larceny.

Irving’s domestic violence charge stems from a 2020 incident where he allegedly punched a pregnant woman in her face and upper body.

Irving also has prior convictions. On Jan. 22, 2020, Irving pleaded guilty to first-offense failure to stop for blue light and malicious injury to personal property.

Circuit Judge Diane Goodstein sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed three years, suspended to two years of probation. During the first 90 days of his probation, Irving was required to wear electronic monitoring.