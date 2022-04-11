Holly Hill man accused of shooting woman in face

A Holly Hill man is accused of shooting a woman in her face last week.

Derian Jamar Clark, 26, of 130 Oriole Lane, is charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. He was taken into custody on Thursday.

The incident started with a Holly Hill woman giving her roommate a ride last Tuesday night, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

She wasn’t certain where they went, but knew it was a home in the U.S. Highway 15 area of Orangeburg County.

Once they arrived at the residence, the roommate got out of the woman’s Honda Accord and spoke with an unknown person at the door of the home.

The woman remained in the Accord, heard a “boom” sound and felt something hit her face.

She realized she was bleeding. Her roommate and the unknown person drove her to Roper St. Francis Berkeley Hospital in Goose Creek for treatment, the report said.

The woman told deputies she didn’t want them to investigate the incident, the report states.

Warrants allege Clark used a .40-caliber semi-automatic Glock 27 handgun in the incident.

They also claim that Clark, through video and audio recordings, admitted he was the shooter.

Orangeburg County Magistrate Stephanie McKune-Grant set Clark’s bond at $50,000. She stipulated that he must wear electronic monitoring when he’s able to post bond.

As of early Monday afternoon, he remained jailed at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

If convicted, Clark faces up to 30 years in prison.

Clark also has the following charges pending from May 28, 2021: first-offense possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, third or subsequent offense driving under suspension (license not suspended for DUI), first-offense failure to stop for blue light and habitual traffic offender status.

