Orangeburg County
Sheriff’s Office
A Holly Hill man allegedly punched and slapped a woman in the face multiple times in front of their minor children early Sunday, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The woman said she tried to stab the man as he was assaulting her, the report said. He ended up with a stab wound to the upper side of his back.
Officers located the man outside.
A deputy reported that as he began to read the man his Miranda rights, the man said, “Hold on, let me go get my attorney,” turned away and ran into a wooded area.
After the man fell, deputies attempted to place him in handcuffs, but he allegedly became combative and failed to follow direct orders.
A “deputy pulled the Taser from the duty belt and deployed the Taser” on the man, but it didn’t take effect even though it made direct contact, the report states.
Deputies then attempted to take the man down using a defensive tactic, but it didn’t take effect either.
After the man stood up, he placed his hands in the lower part of his back and deputies placed handcuffs on him.
A dispatcher advised deputies there was an outstanding warrant for the man.
The man agreed to speak with deputies without his attorney present, however, he “talked loud, only asked questions and wanted to know why he was arrested because he had wounds on his body,” the report states.
A deputy rode in the ambulance with the man on the way to the Regional Medical Center.
Deputies said the man told them he was upset with the woman about text messages he saw her on phone.
He is facing a misdemeanor charge of second-degree domestic violence.
The sheriff’s office, Holly Hill Police Department and Santee Police Department responded to the scene.
In other reports:
• A man reported Sunday morning that someone stole his 18-foot car trailer, which he’d parked behind at shed at Avinger Funeral Home, located at 2274 Eutaw Road in Holly Hill.
He told the deputy he last saw the trailer there about two days prior.
The stolen trailer has red under the fender; a winch on the front; a silver, diamond-plated toolbox and a brand-new wooden floor.
The man said the trailer was full of tree limbs when he parked it.
It is valued at $2,000.
• A medical care provider reported Sunday that a woman and her newborn tested positive for amphetamines at the Regional Medical Center.
The mother also tested positive for marijuana, the report states.
The mother allegedly told a deputy that she took Adderall, which an acquaintance gave her so she could stay awake to study for her online classes.
The mother claimed that she didn’t know exactly what drug she took and didn’t know it was an amphetamine, the report said.
She also said she didn’t consume any marijuana and didn’t know how it got into her system.
