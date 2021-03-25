Holly Hill man accused of criminal sexual conduct with child

A 29-year-old Holly Hill man is facing a charge of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a child between the ages of 11 and 14.

Brandon Montrell James was taken into custody on Wednesday.

An Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office warrant accuses James of engaging in sexual battery with a minor child beginning in late June 2020.

Deputies responded to the Regional Medical Center on Sunday after the child’s parent reported the allegations. The child was examined at the hospital.

James appeared before Orangeburg County Magistrate Rob Clariday on Wednesday afternoon.

He was freed from the Orangeburg County Detention Center that same afternoon upon posting an $85,000 bond.

If convicted, James faces up to 20 years in prison.

