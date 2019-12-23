A Holly Hill man is accused of stealing jewelry from a neighbor’s home.
“This individual doesn’t even go to any trouble to leave his own neighborhood to pick a victim out. Well that neighborhood is a bit safer tonight,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a release.
Travis Leary, 22, is charged with second-degree burglary and malicious injury to real property.
Leary’s charges come after a Holly Hill family reported returning home Thursday to find their residence had been ransacked.
They said jewelry and clothing were missing.
Investigators are working to locate those items for the owners.
Bond was set on Leary at $17,500 during a hearing on Monday.
If convicted, Leary faces up to 15 years in prison.
