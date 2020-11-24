Holly Hill home damaged by gunfire

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
A Holly Hill woman discovered her home was damaged by gunfire early Tuesday morning, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
Deputies noticed several spots where bullets hit the front of the Peake Street residence, but the bullets did not penetrate the cinder block.
One bullet went through the front window and lodged in a kitchen wall.
A deputy found 18 9 mm shell casings at the end of the driveway next to Peake Street, the incident report states.
No one was at home when the shooting occurred.
Deputies assisted the Holly Hill Police Department with the case.
In other reports:
• An OCAB employee noticed around 7 a.m. Monday that someone broke into the Neeses Highway facility in Neeses.
The following items were stolen from the freezer: 175 omelets, two packs of strawberries, 96 crumbling cheeses, one pack of biscuits and five bagels. The burglar also took three bagged lunches from the countertop.
The value of the stolen items is $174.34.
• Someone stole catalytic converters from three ServPro of Orangeburg vehicles parked at the Middlepen Drive business.
They were stolen from the following vehicles: a 2019 Chevrolet box truck, a 2005 Ford Econoline E350 and a 2007 Ford Econoline E 350.
The value of the stolen catalytic converters is $1,500.
• A 2005 white GMC Yukon parked at the Days Inn on St. Matthews Road in Orangeburg was stolen Sunday morning. It is valued at $5,000.
• Someone stole the following items from a Rosewood Drive residence in Orangeburg: plastic containers with unknown items in them, hand and power tools, a doorknob, a 6-inch red Tradesman dual bench grader and a red hand dolly. The items are valued at $925.
The property owner noticed and reported the burglary on Sunday morning.
• Someone stole a 2013 burgundy Honda Civic from an Old River Road residence in Elloree.
A caretaker of the property noticed the theft on Sunday morning.
The vehicle is valued at $8,000.
