Holly Hill home damaged by gunfire

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A Holly Hill woman discovered her home was damaged by gunfire early Tuesday morning, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

Deputies noticed several spots where bullets hit the front of the Peake Street residence, but the bullets did not penetrate the cinder block.

One bullet went through the front window and lodged in a kitchen wall.

A deputy found 18 9 mm shell casings at the end of the driveway next to Peake Street, the incident report states.

No one was at home when the shooting occurred.

Deputies assisted the Holly Hill Police Department with the case.

In other reports:

• An OCAB employee noticed around 7 a.m. Monday that someone broke into the Neeses Highway facility in Neeses.

The following items were stolen from the freezer: 175 omelets, two packs of strawberries, 96 crumbling cheeses, one pack of biscuits and five bagels. The burglar also took three bagged lunches from the countertop.

The value of the stolen items is $174.34.