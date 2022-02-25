Holly Hill gas station shot; police seek IDs of shooters

Holly Hill

Police Dept.

Someone shot a gas station and a customer’s tire on Feb. 19, Police Chief Josh Detter said.

An off-duty Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office deputy heard 10 to 15 gunshots at 7:30 p.m. as he entered the Exxon at 826 Peake Street.

The deputy saw two dark-colored cars traveling westbound on Peake Street.

Detter believes the occupants in the two cars may have been shooting at each other.

Detter collected 13 shell casings and a laser sight from the road.

One of the bullets struck the wall cooler at the gas station.

Another bullet struck the tire of a customer’s vehicle.

The shooting was captured on the store’s video surveillance system.

If anyone has information about who may be responsible for the shooting, they are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

A tow truck driver reported hearing gunshots around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

He reported seeing two men in a white Nissan as he left a driveway on Noel Drive in Vance.

He asked the men if they knew a particular person. They told him that the person wasn’t home.

The tow truck driver stopped to complete some paperwork and heard three to four gunshots.

He said the Nissan then fled the scene.

Bullets didn’t strike the driver or the truck. He’s not certain if the gunshots were intended for him or if they came from anyone in the Nissan.

Orangeburg

Department

of Public Safety

Someone burglarized an Ellis Avenue woman’s home while she was at the grocery store just after 6 p.m. Thursday.

The following items were stolen: cash, two 43-inch TCL smart televisions, a small women’s Uggs hoodie and an MCM cross body bag. Several pairs of size 6 women’s shoes were stolen, including Louis Vuitton sneakers, Gucci sneakers, Gucci slides and Nike Air Jordan Limited Edition sneakers. Uggs boots and two Uggs slides in size 5 were also stolen.

The value of the stolen items is $7,200.

