Holly Hill arsonist sentenced to prison

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An arsonist has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison for starting the fire that destroyed three buildings in downtown Holly Hill.

Marvin Leroy Capers-Smith Jr., 38, of Newark, N.J. and Bonneau, S.C., pleaded guilty to arson in January.

U.S. District Judge Mary Geiger Lewis sentenced Capers-Smith to 92 months in federal prison on Thursday.

He also has to pay over $700,000 in restitution to the victims: Joy’s Touch of Class, Goldstein’s and Super 10.

Capers-Smith set fire to Joy’s Touch of Class on the night of Jan. 8, 2018 after spending two hours stealing merchandise from the store.

Jan C. Wiles, owner of Super 10, told The T&D, “I must say that I was disappointed in what I consider a light sentence. I realize there are many arsons that are never solved, so I am glad that there was some punishment given. At least now I feel like I have closure to this life-changing ordeal. Hopefully I can put it behind me now.”

Wiles said Capers-Smith will have two years of supervised release after he completes his federal prison term.

“The judge was quite stern in her addressing the arsonist regarding the supervised release at the end of his sentence,” Wiles said.