The S.C. Highway Patrol’s “Sober or Slammer” campaign began on Dec. 13 with the goal of preventing deadly DUI collisions.
Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said that motorists will see more blue lights and the phrase “Drink. Drive. Die” through Jan. 1, 2020.
There will be an increased number of traffic safety checkpoints and troopers will be increasing their patrols across the state, he said.
“Our troopers and fellow law enforcement officers know the consequences of drinking and driving all too well because we see the devastation left behind by bad choices most every day in our state,” Tidwell said.
“We want to remind people that too many individuals continue to get behind the wheel of a vehicle and drive under the influence. If you make the choice to drive under the influence, you put your life and the lives of others at risk,” he said.
Tidwell said some of the clues that a person is possibly driving under the influence include: failure to maintain their lane, fluctuation of speed, disregarding traffic signs and signals, driving on the shoulder and making wide turns.
Tidwell encourages the public to help troopers identify potential drunk drivers by calling *47 or *HP from mobile phones.
Tidwell said motorists should always exercise safety on the roadways.
When reporting potential drunk drivers to the Highway Patrol, be prepared to give the dispatcher information such as the vehicle’s tag number; a description of the vehicle including make, model and year and the name of the state issuing the vehicle tag.
“People are going to be celebrating. It’s Christmastime and the New Year. We want everybody to have a good time but be safe and don’t drink and drive,” Tidwell said.
“If you feel you’ve had too much to drink, call a friend for a ride. A towing company may be able to take you and your vehicle back home too,” he said.
Tidwell encourages motorists to use Twitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest traffic concerns and alerts.
To follow Tidwell on Twitter, find him at @SCHP_Troop7. Other troopers are also available on Twitter and Instagram.
