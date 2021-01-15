Highway Patrol vehicle strikes car, killing driver in Orangeburg County

Authorities are investigating the death of a driver whose vehicle was hit by a S.C. Highway Patrol vehicle pursing a suspect in another Orangeburg County crash.
The collision occurred Wednesday night as the Highway Patrol was investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian.
James Jackson, 62, of Macedonia Road, died after being hit by a vehicle on North Road in Orangeburg, near Willington Drive.
S.C. Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins added Friday that while troopers were on the scene investigating the collision, “a vehicle drove through the collision scene and struck the pedestrian who was deceased in the roadway.”
“After striking the pedestrian, the vehicle left the scene,” Collins said.
A trooper pursued the vehicle on North Road with emergency equipment activated, he said.
An incident report states that during the pursuit, a “Chevrolet pulled out from the Citgo gas station and was struck by the SCHP Charger.”
The driver of the Chevrolet died.
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office requested the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department to investigate the collision involving the trooper to avoid any sense of impropriety, OCSO spokesman Richard Walker said.
The investigation into this collision is ongoing, Lexington County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Capt. Adam Myrick said.
The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the driver of the Chevrolet.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.