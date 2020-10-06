Highway Patrol finds gunshot victim at crash site

The woman looked out the back door and saw a white vehicle in her back yard stuck in a fence, according to a police incident report.

The woman said she walked outside and saw a man revving the engine of the vehicle in an attempt to leave the scene.

He told her he was OK, but was '”just trying to get out of here,” the report states.

The woman entered her residence and called 911. She did not see the man leave the scene

The vehicle was a white Chevrolet Caprice. An aluminum can of Michelob Ultra was found on the passenger seat.

The vehicle was removed from the fence and was towed.

In other reports:

• A 72-year-old Orangeburg woman reported that someone has been stealing money from her bank accounts.

An estimated $871 was been stolen. The woman also said about $580 worth of items including an air fryer, conventional oven, Blu-ray player, Bluetooth speaker and stereo speaker were also stolen.

• A woman reported a male she was sharing the room with at the Southern Lodge on Chestnut Street stole her vehicle early Saturday morning, according to a police incident report.