Highway Patrol finds gunshot victim at crash site

Orangeburg County
Sheriff’s Office
A 19-year-old Orangeburg man needed medical treatment Sunday morning after suffering multiple gunshot wounds, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The S.C. Highway Patrol responded to a collision shortly after midnight Sunday at the corner of Charleston Highway and Weatherford Road.
When they discovered a man was shot, they sent him to the Regional Medical Center by Orangeburg County Emergency Medical Services.
The man was unable to speak to deputies because of the nature of his injuries. Two bullets were removed from him.
In separate incidents:
• An Orangeburg man was driving on Interstate 26 during the early morning hours Sunday when a car pulled up and started shooting into his vehicle, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The man said he was approaching Exit 136 westbound when a black Chevy Impala pulled up beside him and started firing, the report states.
His vehicle had nine bullet holes.
The incident was forwarded to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office since it occurred in Calhoun County.
• The SC Works Center on Joe Jeffords Highway was broken into Saturday night. No items were reported missing.
• An Orangeburg woman reported that a 1999 Chevy Caprice she borrowed from a friend was stolen Saturday night from a Rosedale Drive location.
The vehicle was unlocked with the keys under the driver's seat.
The vehicle is valued at $3,000.
• An Orangeburg man said someone stole his 20-foot red utility trailer Sunday morning from the yard of his Dragstrip Road residence.
The trailer is valued at $3,000.
Support Local Journalism
• A Bowman woman reported her 1996 red Dodge Ram 1500 was stolen Sunday night from her Cinnabar Road residence.
The vehicle, valued at $2,500, has a damaged front bumper.
• A 10-foot silver trailer and a green Artic Cat four-wheeler were stolen from the parking lot of the St. Matthews Road Days Inn motel Sunday night.
Orangeburg
Department
of Public Safety
An Ellis Avenue woman was watching the Clemson Tigers football game Saturday night when she heard a loud noise and then the revving of an engine outside her residence.
The woman looked out the back door and saw a white vehicle in her back yard stuck in a fence, according to a police incident report.
The woman said she walked outside and saw a man revving the engine of the vehicle in an attempt to leave the scene.
He told her he was OK, but was '”just trying to get out of here,” the report states.
The woman entered her residence and called 911. She did not see the man leave the scene
The vehicle was a white Chevrolet Caprice. An aluminum can of Michelob Ultra was found on the passenger seat.
The vehicle was removed from the fence and was towed.
In other reports:
• A 72-year-old Orangeburg woman reported that someone has been stealing money from her bank accounts.
An estimated $871 was been stolen. The woman also said about $580 worth of items including an air fryer, conventional oven, Blu-ray player, Bluetooth speaker and stereo speaker were also stolen.
• A woman reported a male she was sharing the room with at the Southern Lodge on Chestnut Street stole her vehicle early Saturday morning, according to a police incident report.
The woman said she was in the shower when the subject took her green, 2009 Ford Explorer.
The vehicle is valued at $4,000.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.