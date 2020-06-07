High-speed chase yields drugs, weapon in Bamberg

Bamberg Police
Department
A high-speed chase led to multiple charges for a driver in Bamberg, including drug and weapon charges..
While on patrol on May 24 around 2 a.m., an officer observed a car exit a side street onto Highway 301 with no lights visible on the vehicle. The vehicle then accelerated quickly causing the tires to break traction and spin. The officer observed the vehicle turn left onto Elm Street and stop in the roadway next to two vehicles that were pulled to the right side of the road.
The officer then turned on his vehicle’s blue lights to initiate a traffic stop, and the vehicle turned left onto Bell Street and into a parking area. The officer exited his patrol car and as he was approaching, the subject vehicle accelerated and drove out of the parking area, turning left onto Elm Street. The officer advised another officer that the subject was running from him, and the other officer activated his blue lights and was able to take position behind the subject vehicle.
The subject vehicle proceeded down Elm Street and then turned left onto Carlisle Street, disregarding the stop sign and failing to yield to the assisting officer. The subject vehicle then came to U.S. Highway 78, crossed it and Railroad Avenue, disregarding both stop signs, and a third officer joined in the pursuit activating his blue lights. The subject vehicle proceeded down Carlisle Street at speeds around 85 mph to Woodlawn Terrace, where the driver lost control of the vehicle and ran through a short brick wall at a residence on 250 Woodlawn Terrace and was turning left into the yard of 282 Woodlawn Terrace where it finally stopped after crashing through a brick wall in front of the residence.
The subject exited the driver’s door and ran on foot toward Carlisle Street and into the yards of residences. The subject was spotted running behind a house back toward the accident location. The initiating officer and the first assisting officer began a short foot pursuit where the subject was apprehended in the front yard of the crash site, placed in handcuffs and searched incident to arrest.
Upon the subject’s person was a bag of green leafy substance believed to be marijuana, over $700 in cash and a cell phone. The subject complained of a hurt face (possibly due to airbag deployment). The subject was placed in the rear of a patrol car while awaiting EMS. EMS arrived and treated the subject, and the EMS staff advised the officers they believed the subject was under the influence of something other than marijuana and was transported to a medical facility. An officer followed the EMS unit and remained with the subject.
A search of the vehicle yielded a black bag located on the back seat containing a semi-automatic 9mm handgun, an ammunition box containing seven rounds of 9mm ammunition and plastic bags. A set of digital scales was located on the floorboard of the driver’s side. The subject was charged with simple possession of marijuana, unlawful carrying a pistol, failure to stop for blue lights, driving under the influence, driving under suspension, operating an uninsured vehicle and no seatbelt.
In an unrelated incident, Bamberg units were dispatched at 5 a.m. on May 16 to Highway 78 West in reference to a possible drunk driver coming into the city limits from Denmark in a U-Haul van. An officer noticed the vehicle entering the city limits turn left onto Fire Tower Road and then right onto Railroad Avenue. The officer made his way onto Railroad Avenue as the van approached his direction. The officer also noticed the van crossing the center line and driving 17 mph in a 30 mph zone.
The officer made a U-turn to get behind the van as it made a far wide turn, crossing the center line onto Cox Avenue. The officer then conducted a traffic stop on the van as it entered the parking lot of a convenience store and made contact with the driver who was identified by a S.C. ID card. The driver appeared to the officer to be intoxicated, and when asked, the subject admitted to consuming beer prior to the stop.
While the officer ran the subject’s information through dispatch, an assisting officer performed three field sobriety tests on him, and he failed all three. The assisting officer then handcuffed the subject. The subject was given a warning for driving left of the center line, a citation for first-offense driving under suspension, charged with reckless driving, and taken to jail.
