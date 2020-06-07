High-speed chase yields drugs, weapon in Bamberg

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bamberg Police

Department

A high-speed chase led to multiple charges for a driver in Bamberg, including drug and weapon charges..

While on patrol on May 24 around 2 a.m., an officer observed a car exit a side street onto Highway 301 with no lights visible on the vehicle. The vehicle then accelerated quickly causing the tires to break traction and spin. The officer observed the vehicle turn left onto Elm Street and stop in the roadway next to two vehicles that were pulled to the right side of the road.

The officer then turned on his vehicle’s blue lights to initiate a traffic stop, and the vehicle turned left onto Bell Street and into a parking area. The officer exited his patrol car and as he was approaching, the subject vehicle accelerated and drove out of the parking area, turning left onto Elm Street. The officer advised another officer that the subject was running from him, and the other officer activated his blue lights and was able to take position behind the subject vehicle.