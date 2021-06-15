Hemp plants stolen from Orangeburg farm

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
Someone stole 27 hemp plants from an Orangeburg farm over the weekend.
The operator of Little Eden Pharm reported the theft on Monday afternoon.
He said he last saw the plants at the farm on Friday afternoon.
The value of the stolen plants is $13,500.
In other reports:
• Thieves broke into a fence and stole catalytic converters this weekend from four trucks parked at the S.C. Department of Transportation facility located at 1768 Charleston Highway, according to an incident report.
A manager discovered the fence damage and theft on Monday. The theft was recorded by surveillance cameras.
The thieves cut and removed the parts from a 2007 Ford F-350, a 2011 Ford F-250, a 2015 Ford F-350 and a 2015 Ford F-250.
The value of the stolen catalytic converters is $2,000 and the damage to the fence is around $500.
• A Jernigan Drive man is missing three Samsung televisions after someone stole them from his Orangeburg home. He reported the theft on Sunday.
The three flat-screen televisions include one 50-inch TV and two measuring 40 inches.
The value of the televisions is $1,300.
• Someone stole a weed trimmer and a red Craftsman riding lawnmower after burglarizing a secured shed on Quick Street in Orangeburg on Saturday.
The total value of the lawnmower and trimmer is $2,600.
Orangeburg Department of Public Safety
Someone stole catalytic converters off of two vehicles parked at Mr. Tire, located at 2340 Chestnut Street.
The manager reported the theft on Monday.
The parts were stolen off of a GMC Terrain and Chevrolet van.
The catalytic converters are valued at $1,000 for the pair.
