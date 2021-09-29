Hemp flowers worth $157,500 stolen from Calhoun County farm

Someone stole 315 pounds of packaged hemp flowers from a Calhoun County farm this week and investigators are trying to find who did it.

The stolen hemp flowers, also known as “biomasses,” are valued at $157,500, according to a Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

The grower reported the theft on Tuesday morning.

The hemp was stolen from an outside storage freezer at the McCords Ferry Road farm, the report states.

In addition to the stolen hemp flowers, someone damaged 100 hemp plants.

Hemp flowers fetch between $500 and $2,000 per pound, according to an employee of the farm who spoke with deputies.

If anyone has information about who may have stolen the hemp flowers and damaged crops at the farm, they are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Callers don’t have to give their names.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

